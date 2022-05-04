MNS Leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Santosh Dhuri Booked By Mumbai Police Under Sec 353 Of IPC

Amid the loudspeaker row, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri were booked under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (Rash driving) and 336 (endgaering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dhuri and Deshpande have been booked under the aforementioned Section after a complaint was filed by a police inspector in Shivaji Park Police Station pertaining to the incident that happened earlier in the day. As the two MNS leaders tried to address the media and inform them about supremo Raj Thackeray's press briefing, they were approached by the police, but instead of responding to them, they sped away in a car. In the chaos, a lady police officer was injured.

'Won't get anything detaining MNS leaders'

In what was one of the biggest press briefings in Maharashtra in recent times, Raj Thackeray made it clear that the agitation against the loudspeaker was going to go on, and arresting his party workers would not prove to be of any help. Addressing the media, the nephew of Bala Saheb Thackeray said, "What will you get by detaining out members? You are detaining them, despite knowing that they are following all the rules and regulations."

"Instead of detaining the MNS workers, why don't you detain or take action against those who are actually violating the law? Why don't you take action against those still using loudspeakers without attaining due permission?" The disgruntled cousin of the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

So far, over 1,000 MNS activists have been detained to prevent them from creating law and order issues by blaring out Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers at double volume near mosques. Prohibitory notices are issued to another 14,000 workers as Maharashtra has been put on a high alert with Raj Thackeray's deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques and then other places of worship ending today, May 4.