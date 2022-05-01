MNS' Nitin Sardesai Calls Uddhav Govt 'big Failure'; 'People Believe In Raj Thackeray'

MNS leader Nitin Sardesai on Sunday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government and said MVA is a big failure and people are looking forward to Raj Thackeray's rule in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the MNS leader said that their party is focused on increasing their bases all over Maharashtra.

Referring to Raj Thackeray holding a rally in Aurangabad over the use of loudspeakers in mosques, Nitin Sardesai told Republic, "Only a few hours left for the rally so what Raj Shab wants to say, we must wait and follow that".

Dismissing the potential for MNS and BJP ally, he said, "We are taking forward the agenda of MNS. This discussion of an ally is more in the media rather than in the party". "As per my knowledge, there are no talks with any party concerning an alliance", he added.

Stressing on the party's upcoming events, Nitin stated, "We are focusing on increasing our base all over Maharashtra. For the past two years, we couldn't hold this type of rally due to COVID".

He mentioned that on April 2, the first rally was held after 2 years, and then on April 12 in Thane. "We will hold rallies every month in different cities", he said.

Referring to current Uddhav Thackeray's governance in the state, Sardesai said, "There are a lot of expectations from MNS as the state government is a big failure. People believe in MNS and Raj Thackeray".

Raj Thackeray arrives in Aurangabad for rally

Earlier on Saturday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray was welcomed amid beats of dhols by party workers at Aurangabad, where he will hold a rally on Maharashtra Day, May 1, over the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

Meanwhile, a poster war started between the city units of MNS and Shiv Sena before Raj Thackeray could reach Aurangabad. Sena workers put up hoardings in front of it with a photograph of late Bal Thackeray with the message – “Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, Ya Sam Dusre Hone Nahi”, to counter a poster of Raj Thackeray draped in a saffron shawl.

The rally comes in the backdrop of the ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Earlier, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

According to political experts, the venue of the rally is Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal, which is the place where Bal Thackeray used to hold his rallies and had for the first time demanded that Aurangabad be renamed as Sambhaji Nagar.

