MNS Warns Mumbai's 'Pak Intruders' To Leave By Feb 9; Raj Thackeray & Son Amit Atop Poster

Ahead of its February 9 rally, MNS workers put up posters warning the Pakistani and Bangladeshi intruders in the Versova area of Mumbai on Tuesday. Moreover, Raj Thackeray's son Amit who formally joined politics in January finds a prominent space on the poster.

Talking to the media about the latest poster, a person working for MNS warned the illegal migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to go back to their respective countries. Furthermore, he threatened that the MNS would initiate action against such people after February 9. The threat is along similar lines to what MNS has issued in the past, though earlier the rhetoric was against migrants from UP and Bihar.

An MNS worker said, “Today, we have put up the banners. It is a warning that you should go back to your own country. This is a warning to the people from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who stay illegally here that they should go away. Otherwise, we will take action after February 9.”

MNS moves towards Hindutva

Raj Thackeray made his party's Hindutva stance official at the party convention on January 23, the birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray. He commenced his speech by saying- “My Hindu brothers and sisters”. Thereafter, he explained that the newly adopted saffron flag was his original choice at the time of forming the MNS. He also clarified that both the linguistic and the religious cause was equally dear to him. Seen as clear support to the National Register of Citizens, the MNS chief called for the ouster of Bangladeshi and Pakistani Muslims from India. He announced a protest rally at the Azad Maidan on February 9 in this regard. Taking an indirect dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he observed, “I don't change my colours for the sake of government formation”.

Poster war

After the convention, the MNS has put up several different posters that showcase a pro-Hindutva and pro-NRC agenda. For instance, MNS workers put up a poster in Thane proclaiming their chief Raj Thackeray as the ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ (Emperor of Hindu Hearts) on January 26. For many decades, this title has been used only for the Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Subsequently, Raj Thackeray disapproved of his party members addressing him by this title. Thereafter, a poster emerged on which the pledge has been altered to read- 'Infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters'.

