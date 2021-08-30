MNS Questions Ban On Dahi Handi, Asks ‘If Shiv Sena Can Protest, Why Can’t We Celebrate?'

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in some districts, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has warned the people against celebrating the upcoming festival of Dahi Handi. In line with the order of the state government, police stations are issuing notices and summoning govinda pathaks, and have also arrested a few as a preventive measure for defying the state's ban on the celebration of the festival, and this move has strongly been criticised by the Opposition, especially the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The party has made it clear that they will celebrate the festival in the state 'no matter what'.

Raj Thackeray's message to govinda pathaks, "Celebrate the festival as per tradition"

Taking to his official Twitter handle, MNS leader Ameya Kapoor conveyed the message of party chief Raj Thackeray. He wrote, "Hindu festivals will be celebrated. this is our tradition, our culture, and we will celebrate it in full swing." He added," Chalo Thane," with a thumb emoticon.

आदेश राजसाहेबांचा...

हिंदू सण साजरे होणारच...यंदाची दहीहंडी दणक्यात

उत्सव संस्कृतीचा, सोहळा परंपरेचा.

Another leader of the MNS, Abhijit Panse in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, clarified the message of the party. He asked," When we have already told them that only those with double vaccination will take part in the Dahi Handi celebration, why is the government keen on putting a stop at it?" They can hold protests, but we can't celebrate our festivals?" he added, outlining that all this will be kept in mind before casting vote in the next elections.

Meanwhile, outlining that some of the govinda pathaks have been arrested, Abhijit Panse outlined that they were trying to get them out, and said, "But even if they don't come out by tomorrow, we will celebrate the festival wherever, and with whosoever is possible."

It is pertinent to mention here that a few weeks back, govinda pathaks had met state minister Aaditya Thackeray and requested that the celebrations be allowed on a small scale. However, his father Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference a few days thereafter had asserted that 'priority needs to be given to health.' "We should set aside festivals for a while," the Chief Minister of Maharashtra had added.