MNS' Raj Thackeray Welcomed By Massive Crowd In Aurangabad Ahead Of May 1 Mega Rally

Massive crowds welcomed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad ahead of his mega May 1 rally. Raj Thackeray made a grand entry in Aurangabad on Saturday where he was welcomed by hundreds of supporters with dhols, fireworks, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Upon his entry, he paid his obeisance to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Kranti Chowk.

Maharashtra | On his way to Aurangabad to address a rally on May 1, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray visits the Sambhaji Maharaj memorial in Pune today pic.twitter.com/TnUotCBdIF — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

The MNS supremo's impressive entry into the region can be taken as a glimpse of his highly-anticipated rally on May 1. On April 28, the Aurangabad Police granted their approval to Thackeray's sabha under a total of 16 terms and conditions. The development came as a massive relief given that the Aurangabad CP had earlier issued prohibitory orders from 12.01 am on May 25 to 12 am on May 9 pushing the fate of Thackeray's rally into limbo. The notice, issued after exercising powers under Section 37(1) and (3) of the Bombay Police Act, mentioned that political parties opposed to MNS' plan of reciting Hanuman Chalisa were also set to organise agitations. It cited the need to maintain 'peace' in the wake of Maharashtra Day, Ramzan Eid, and other festivals being celebrated in this period.

MNS' teaser of the rally:

Loudspeaker row in Maharashtra

All escalations have followed Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum, wherein he urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by the proclaimed date or listen to Hanuman Chalisa being played at a 'higher volume.'

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," he announced.

The political situation in Maharashtra turned worse after Independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana decided to back Raj Thackeray's cause and pledged to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree. The announcement followed a strong protest by Shiv Sena, the arrest of the politician couple, and the slapping of sedition charges against them.

On Thursday, the MNS chief hit out at the Maharashtra CM using a new 'Bhogi vs Yogi' jibe. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sachin Aher has asserted that the party has always remained 'ready to give a tit-for-tat' kind of response to any aggression.

