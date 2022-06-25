MNS Slams Sena's Resolution Over Use Of Balasaheb's Name; 'He Belonged To Whole Of India'

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) criticised the Shiv Sena over the 6-point resolution passed in the national executive meeting of the party on June 25, which sought to bar the usage of Balasaheb Thackeray's name by any personal entity.

Following the Shiv Sena's national executive meeting, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, convened a press meeting, where he said, "CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father."

Reacting to it, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said, "Balasaheb belonged to the whole of India when the matter of establishing his statue was being considered at the Mayor's Bungalow. Now, how can you say he belongs only to you?. Balasaheb Thackeray is an ideology, which neither a person nor a party can consider as his personal property."

जेंव्हा महापौर बंगल्यात मा. बाळासाहेबांचं स्मारक करायचं होतं तेंव्हा बाळासाहेब पूर्ण हिंदुस्थानचे होते. आता म्हणता फक्त तुमचेच अस कस???? — Sandeep Deshpande (@SandeepDadarMNS) June 25, 2022

हिंदुहृदयसम्राट मा. बाळासाहेब ठाकरे हा एक विचार आहे आणि विचार हा कुठल्या पक्षाची किंव्हा व्यक्तीची खाजगी मालमत्ता असू शकत नाही — Sandeep Deshpande (@SandeepDadarMNS) June 25, 2022

Legal action will be taken against entities using Balasaheb's name: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, while addressing the media, said that legal action will be taken against entities using Balasaheb's name.

#LIVE | Leaders expressed confidence in Uddhav Thackeray's leadership. We have passed 6 proposals. If you want ask for votes using a name, use your father's name, don't use Shiv Sena's father's name: Sanjay Raut message to Shinde camp



Watch - https://t.co/VRxaoxauO2… pic.twitter.com/AkLxG08EO1 — Republic (@republic) June 25, 2022

The Shiv Sena, on June 25, passed a six-point resolution in the national executive meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray at the Shiv Sena Bhawan in Mumbai. As informed by Rajya MP, Sanjay Raut, the 6 resolutions include 'Marathi Asmita'; Uddhav Thackeray has been authorised to take all decisions of the party; Strict action will be taken against rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde; No one will have the right to use the name of the late Balasaheb Thackeray; Shiv Sena will lead on Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology; and Legal action will be taken against those who don't follow the ideology

