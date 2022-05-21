MNS Unveils Teaser Of Raj Thackeray's Pune Rally; Asserts 'strong Answer Will Be Given'

Ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray's public rally in Pune on May 22, the party released a teaser to bolster anticipation for the event. In the teaser, the MNS used a dialogue from the popular Bollywood movie Rajneeti, proclaiming that a strong answer will be given at the rally.

This comes after the MNS President announced on May 20 that his June 5 tour to Ayodhya has been postponed and a public rally will be organized in Pune on May 22. Notably, the MNS supremo had recently visited Pune, however, left the tour midway and returned to Mumbai due to poor health. He is scheduled to address another public rally in the city on May 22. For the aforesaid rally, the MNS has released a teaser wherein a dialogue from Rajneeti is heard in the background along with the image of Raj Thackeray. The dialogue used is "Karara Jawab Milega" which means a strong answer will be given.

#BREAKING | MNS releases teaser of Raj Thackeray's May 22 rally in Pune. The MNS chief recently postponed his Ayodhya tour that was scheduled for June 5.



Watch - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/bWFb9MEnGa — Republic (@republic) May 21, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Raj Thackeray announced his mega rally in Pune through a Tweet on May 20 and also asserted that he will speak about the postponement of his Ayodhya trip at his Pune rally on May 22.

Sanjay Raut slams Raj Thackeray over the postponement of his Ayodhya trip

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut took a jibe at the MNS supremo over the postponement of his Ayodhya trip and said that some party leaders have cancelled their Ayodhya trip and if anyone needs help regarding this, we would extend our help.

BJP MP vows to not allow Raj Thackeray into Ayodhya

Notably, Raj Thackeray’s proposed visit to Ayodhya was strongly opposed by BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Brijbhushan Singh. Irked by his "humiliating" remarks against North Indians, Brijbhushan Singh warned that Raj Thackeray will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tendered a public apology.

The MNS chief, during the initial years of the party's formation, had made offensive and distasteful remarks against the migrants from the North Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The MNS championed the cause of 'Marathi Manoos' and had launched an agitation in 2008 during which candidates from North India who arrived at Kalyan to take a railway exam were assaulted.