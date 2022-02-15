MNS Urges Party Cadre To Avoid Using 'Marathi Hriday Samrat' Title For Raj Thackeray

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has urged its office-bearers and party workers to refrain from using the title of 'Marathi Hriday Samrat' for party chief Raj Thackeray, sources informed Republic Media Network. The instructions were given in a letter sent from the MNS head office in Dadar, Mumbai, that requested party members to avoid using the mentioned title or any new names. Apart from this, the MNS cadre has also been asked to avoid using the term 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' which is used for former Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

"Please do not use the term Marathi Hriday Samrat or any other names for beloved Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. It is our humble request that you strictly follow this instruction," the letter read.

According to sources, the instructions from the party's head office came after a few posters and party banners were seen in Mumbai's Ghatkopar and other suburbs. The posters apparently displayed the title 'Marathi Hriday Samrat' with pictures of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Back in 2020, Thackeray had similarly warned his party cadre to refrain from using the ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ title. His remarks came after MNS workers put up a poster in Thane giving party chief Raj Thackeray the status of ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’. The posters had also mentioned that he is the real inheritor of his uncle’s legacy.

MNS aims to become 'King, not Kingmaker' in Maharashtra civic body elections

The MNS has set its eyes on the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai, Thane, Nasik, and Pune. Earlier on February 10, party chief Raj Thackeray summoned his party leaders and workers and directed them to start working for the upcoming polls and asked them to reach out to people in the four cities. Sources informed Republic Media Network that the meeting took place at Raj Thackeray's new residence - Shivtirth in Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

In addition, sources had also informed that Raj Thackeray has avered that his party must emerge as the "King and not a Kingmaker" in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. The meeting was attended by senior MNS leaders like Bala Nandgaonkar, Avinash Jadhav, Sandeep Deshpande, Abhijit Panse and Avinash Abhyankar, sources added. Meanwhile, speaking to the media outside Shivtirth, a senior MNS leader exuded confidence in winning the upcoming civic polls and stated that the party "would be a king and not a kingmaker".