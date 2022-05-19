MNS Warns 'Maharashtra Will Burn' Amid Death Threats To Raj Thackeray In Loudspeaker Row

Maharashtra Navnirman Party (MNS) has put up a poster in the Lalbagh area of Mumbai, warning that if anything wrong happens to the party supremo Raj Thackeray then the whole of Maharashtra will burn. In the poster, a warning is written in the Marathi language, which states, "If any loss is caused to Raj Thackeray, the whole of Maharashtra will burn." This comes following the threat letter received by Raj Thackeray over his remark on the loudspeaker row as well as constant protest against Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

Earlier in the month of May, Raj Thackeray received a threat letter, after which the Maharashtra Navnirman Sevak (MNS) leaders demanded Z or Y+ security for their supremo. Though the same was denied by the Maharashtra government, sources informed Republic that Thackeray's security was increased, with the deployment of one more constable and an inspector level officer with him. This came after Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Panday discussed the threat letter that was written in Hindi with a smattering of Urdu words and referred to Thackeray's warning that the Hanuman Chalisa would be played in front of mosques if loudspeakers were continued to be used to broadcast Azaan.

Protest over Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit

Earlier, BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh had said that he will not allow MNS supremo Raj Thackeray to enter Ayodhya. The statement comes as the MNS chief, during the initial years of the party's formation, had made several offensive and distasteful remarks against the migrants from the North Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Singh has also put up ‘Anti-Raj’ posters along the Gonda-Lucknow highway in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Thackeray's visit.

"We've been watching since 2008, they brought to the fore the issue of 'Marathi Manush', 80% of contribution to Mumbai's development is of those who aren't from the city. They should rectify their mistake. He must apologise to North Indians lest I won't allow him to enter Ayodhya. I have requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath as well not to meet him until he seeks an apology," said Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

However, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis endorsed the proposed Ayodhya visit of the MNS chief and said that MPs of his party should not oppose the MNS chief's coming to the temple town, adding further that anyone can visit Ayodhya and seek blessing from the god.