MNS Welcomes Jitendra Awhad's Arrest For Movie Theatre Hooliganism; Lauds Police Action

After an intense campaign for the arrest of Jitendra Awhad by Republic, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA has finally been arrested by Vartak Nagar Police in Thane after he and his aides stopped a movie screening and thrashed a person. Following his arrest, reactions have been pouring in from the political leaders who welcomed the decision.

Amey Khopkar of MNS lauds arrest of NCP's Jitendra Awhad after blatant political hooliganism at a movie theatre; asks 'did they think there wouldn't be repercussions?'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amey Kopkar applauded the Thane police for the arrest of Awhad. "The way a person was attacked and beaten, the way Marathi cinema was stalled in Maharashtra, that too a historical movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this should be prohibited and I laud the Thane police for taking appropriate action", Kopkar told Republic.

When asked about Awhad's resolve of fighting back against the arrest and standing by his actions, Kopkar questioned if he is a 'censor board or a historian' in Maharashtra. "Who will he fight for? When you will resolve to violence, you will be arrested. This hooliganism must be stopped. This is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's land. If you beat up a Marathi, action will be taken against you and I completely support this", he added.

NCP cites pressure on Police after Awhad's arrest

Speaking on Jitendra Awhad's arrest, NCP's Supriya Sule silent on political hooliganism; says there's 'pressure from above'

Speaking on Awhad's arrest, NCP leader Supriya Sule made the matter to be on about the alleged disrespect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie and completely glossed over the hooliganism and assault. Sule, however, added that she came to know that the Police made the arrest because "there was pressure from above". Awhad's arrest comes three days after he and 100 of his aides were booked under sections 141,143,146,149,323,504of IPC and section 37/135 of Mumbai Police for assaulting a film audience by forcibly closing the show of 'Har Har Mahadev' film in Thane's Viviana Mall.

In the videos that surfaced from the theatre, Awhad's supporters were seen thrashing a man who reportedly refused to leave the theatre and stood up against the hooliganism. Following the assault, Awhad was also seen handing money to the victim and suggesting him to keep quiet while the latter tried to explain himself.