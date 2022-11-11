Last Updated:

MNS Welcomes Jitendra Awhad's Arrest For Movie Theatre Hooliganism; Lauds Police Action

Jitendra Awhad and his aides were booked under several sections of the IPC for stopping the screening of a movie and thrashing a person in a theatre in Thane.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Jitendra Awhad

Image: PTI


After an intense campaign for the arrest of Jitendra Awhad by Republic, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA has finally been arrested by Vartak Nagar Police in Thane after he and his aides stopped a movie screening and thrashed a person. Following his arrest, reactions have been pouring in from the political leaders who welcomed the decision. 

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amey Kopkar applauded the Thane police for the arrest of Awhad. "The way a person was attacked and beaten, the way Marathi cinema was stalled in Maharashtra, that too a historical movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this should be prohibited and I laud the Thane police for taking appropriate action", Kopkar told Republic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Republic (@republicworld)

When asked about Awhad's resolve of fighting back against the arrest and standing by his actions, Kopkar questioned if he is a 'censor board or a historian' in Maharashtra. "Who will he fight for? When you will resolve to violence, you will be arrested. This hooliganism must be stopped. This is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's land. If you beat up a Marathi, action will be taken against you and I completely support this", he added. 

READ | Confronted by Republic, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's 'goons' quiet on assaulting moviegoers

NCP cites pressure on Police after Awhad's arrest

Speaking on Awhad's arrest, NCP leader Supriya Sule made the matter to be on about the alleged disrespect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie and completely glossed over the hooliganism and assault. Sule, however, added that she came to know that the Police made the arrest because "there was pressure from above". Awhad's arrest comes three days after he and 100 of his aides were booked under sections 141,143,146,149,323,504of IPC and section 37/135 of Mumbai Police for assaulting a film audience by forcibly closing the show of 'Har Har Mahadev' film in Thane's Viviana Mall.

READ | 'Jitendra Awhad won't be protected, wait for few hrs': BJP's Ram Kadam amid arrest demand

In the videos that surfaced from the theatre, Awhad's supporters were seen thrashing a man who reportedly refused to leave the theatre and stood up against the hooliganism. Following the assault, Awhad was also seen handing money to the victim and suggesting him to keep quiet while the latter tried to explain himself. 

READ | Thane police sends notice to NCP's Jitendra Awhad, 12 others for assaulting moviegoers
READ | IMPACT: NCP's Jitendra Awhad arrested after political hooliganism, assault at film theatre
First Published:
COMMENT