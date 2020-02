Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers have put up posters containing the message - ‘Honourable Chief Minister, if your stance is that Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators must be thrown out of the country, then first clear the neighbourhoods in your Bandra backyard that are brimming with infiltrators’.

This comes ahead of the protest rally of MNS on February 9, where Raj Thackeray is likely to demand the ouster of illegal migrants of Pakistani and Bangladeshi.