MNS Workers Follow Raj Thackeray's Call, Barge Into Huts Suspecting B'deshi Infiltrators

In a shocking development, MNS workers have reportedly started roaming in different areas in Mumbai to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants following their party chief Raj Thackeray's February 9 rally where he called for the ouster of infiltrators hailing from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. A video accessed by Republic TV on Wednesday shows police personnel asking people living in a hutment to prove their Indian identity. Astonishingly, at least one MNS worker is seen accompanying the group of policemen.

As per sources, MNS activists learned that some people were staying illegally in the Borivali suburb of Mumbai. Thereafter, they reached the spot and called the police. Sources reveal that the police conceded to this demand and is verifying the antecedents of the individuals concerned.

'The issue of infiltrators is equally important'

Addressing a massive rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on February 9, Raj Thackeray staunchly defended the CAA and the possible implementation of the National Register of Citizens. While maintaining that Hindus faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, he questioned the demand of the anti-CAA protesters to allow Muslims from the aforesaid countries into India. While acknowledging that the country had pressing issues such as education and unemployment, he opined that the issue of infiltrators was of utmost significance.

Raj Thackeray remarked, "When minorities in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are persecuted because of religion, shouldn't we take them in Hindustan? The minorities there are Hindus. They say, even bring the Muslims. How do we get them? I had said, we have a population of 156 crore people, we still can't disciple that. What is wrong with CAA? Now the issue is NRC. Do they think my country is a dharamshala? They are coming from anywhere, living anywhere. I know we have issues of water, education, unemployment but the issue of infiltrators is equally important."

Posters warned of MNS-style action

Earlier, MNS workers put up posters warning the Pakistani and Bangladeshi intruders in the Versova area of Mumbai on February 4. Talking to the media about this, a person working for MNS warned the illegal migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to go back to their respective countries. Furthermore, he threatened that the MNS would initiate action against such people after February 9.

