Raj's MNS On A Rampage; Latur Agriculture Office Vandalised Over Non-germinating Seeds

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on June 14, vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture department in Maharashtra's Latur after the receiving reports that the seeds provided by the Agriculture Department did not germinate. A video which emerged from the day of the incident shows about 15 MNS workers smashing tables and chairs in the Agriculture department's office, expressing their dissatisfaction and running riot.

According to sources some seeds provided by the Agriculture department to the farmers in Latur failed to germinate. The MNS workers had gone to the co-director's office to submit an official application and letter of complaint. However, instead of raising the issue with the co-director, the MNS workers resorted to raising slogans, running on a rampage.

An official complaint has been registered by the Agriculture department against the MNS workers, and legal action will be taken, according to Sanjay Pawar, Assistant Inspector of Police in Latur.

