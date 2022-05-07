MNS Writes Letter To Pune CP; Demands Written Assurance On Removal Of Loudspeakers

Amid the ongoing row over loudspeakers in religious sites in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Pune unit has issued an open letter to the Pune Commissioner of Police seeking written assurances from Maulvis of all mosques across the city that they will stop playing Azaan on loudspeakers.

Adding to it, the MNS has also threatened to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of police stations if the assurances are not received. This comes at a time when the Raj Thackeray-led party has been agitating in Maharashtra demanding loudspeakers to be removed from all the mosques in the state. MNS chief Raj Thackeray had also threatened earlier that he would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' at louder volumes if the loudspeakers are not removed from mosques.

“Loudspeakers are a social issue and we do not want to create a religious rift. But we cannot deviate from our position and that is why Maharashtra Navnirman Sena demands from this statement that there are approximately 400 to 450 mosques in the entire city of Pune. There are loudspeakers on almost all the mosques, which are unauthorised. The loudspeakers should be removed or they should be kept permanently closed so that the citizens living nearby will not be bothered by the loud noise coming out of it,” the letter reads.

Further clarifying that the party is not against 'Azaan' but against the playing of loudspeakers, the letter asserted that the Maulvis of all these mosques must inform through a written report with the help of police in view of keeping the law and order undisturbed.

“If the testimony is given in this manner, there will be no question of religious or social rift and the Maulvi will abide by the law along with us,” he added and warned that they will play 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of police stations in Pune.

These developments came in the backdrop of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray's warning about restricting the usage of loudspeakers in mosques.

(Image: PTI)