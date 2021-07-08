Modi Cabinet: Narayan Rane Hits Out At Sanjay Raut Over Comments On Portfolio

BJP MP and Union Minister Narayan Rane took charge as the Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. Following Rane's induction in the Union Cabinet, Shiv Sena leader and fellow Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had remarked that the former's portfolio was 'lowly' compared to his political record and stature as a former Maharashtra CM and the several ministries in the state he previously headed. Narayan Rane has now hit back at Raut after his comments.

Narayan Rane hits out at Sanjay Raut and MVA leaders

During his interaction with the reporters, Rane was asked if Maharashtra Chief Minister and other leaders congratulated him. However, he revealed that they did not wish him. Further responding to Sanjay Raut's statement regarding his portfolio, Rane slammed Raut and said that the Shiv Sena leader always has something bad to say.

"Sanjay Raut always has to say something and he will only tell negative things every time. I would like to tell him that a portfolio should not be considered as good or bad. Instead, one should focus on how the person works towards it. That is important. I know that if I perform well then he will say that this portfolio was good and important for me," said MSME Minister Narayan Rane.

'BJP got faces due to Maharashtra faces due to NCP-Sena': Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena leader also asserted that the new faces in BJP were due to the NCP and Shiv Sena. Raut also added that the new faces in the Union Cabinet are due to the MVA allies. Raut has stated that BJP should be grateful to Shiv Sena and the NCP.

"But BJP should be grateful to Shiv Sena and NCP because they have got new faces because of us. Kapil Patil, Bharati Pawar are NCP products while Narayan Rane has gone to BJP after Shiv Sena and Congress. The core faces in the cabinet are from NCP and Shiv Sena. I congratulate the new ministers specifically the new Health minister as his responsibility is the most important one now."

Union Cabinet reshuffle

In a massive revamp, the Union Cabinet was expanded and reshuffled to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77, excluding the Prime Minister. Union Minister including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned, thereby paving way for top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal who were inducted as cabinet ministers. In addition, the cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah.

Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as the new Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The new cabinet also includes 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.