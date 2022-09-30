'Modi Fan' Gujarat Auto Driver Invited Arvind Kejriwal For Dinner At AAP's Bidding: BJP 

Arvind Kejriwal fought with Police personnel and sat on an auto-rickshaw before having dinner at a rickshaw driver's residence in Gujarat's Ahmedabad earlier this month. However, the auto-rickshaw driver named Vikram Dantani has now said that he is a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pictures of Dantani wearing a saffron stole are being widely shared on social media platforms. Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that the rickshaw driver is a fan of PM Modi since childhood and had invited Kejriwal on directions of the Delhi CM's team.

"Auto Riskshah owner who invited Kejriwal on dinner came to PM Modi Rally. He said I am Modi fan from childhood, Kejriwal team told me to invite Kejriwal so I invited,(sic)" Bagga tweeted.

Auto Riskshah owner who invited Kejriwal on dinner came to PM Modi Rally. He said i am Modi fan from childhood,Kejriwal team told me to invite Kejriwal so i invited, pic.twitter.com/7wP6M5eyOX — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) September 30, 2022

On September 12, Kejriwal had dinner at Dantani's home. While having food, Kejriwal enquired about his income and expenditure. "I earn Rs 300. It only covers food expenses," the driver said.

On his way to Dantani's residence, Kejriwal had engaged in a heated exchange with a Gujarat police officer, who tried to stop him from taking an auto rickshaw, citing security concerns.

"You should be ashamed. The people of Gujarat are suffering because the leaders here don't engage with the public. We are engaging with people and you are stopping us. You take your security, we don't need it. You are forcefully giving us security. I have given you in writing that I don't need security," Kejriwal said while proceeding to Dantani's home. IPS officers have complained to the President about Kejriwal's behaviour.

Interestingly, Dantani, who is now supporting BJP, had requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his him. "I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" he had asked AAP supremo after his address on September 12.