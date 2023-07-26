Modi government counters with Indira era slogan in its retort on I.N.D.I.A coinage

Hitting out at the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and leader of the house Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Does calling itself INDIA not reflect the arrogant mentality of the Opposition "India is Indira, Indira is India"? The Union Minister’s statement throws light on Congress president Dev Kant Barooha who coined the phrase during the Emergency-era.

क्या खुद को I.N.D.I.A बुलाना, विपक्ष की “India is Indira, Indira is India” की अहंकारी मानसिकता को नहीं दर्शाता ? July 25, 2023

BJP all out against Opposition

Goyal’s remarks came following Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a host of other BJP leaders attacked the Opposition front for renaming the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) as I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

“The new name will not erase their past deeds. It is a propaganda,” tweeted Shah.

"In a bid to get rid of its hounding past, the opposition alliance has changed its nomenclature. But merely changing the name to I.N.D.I.A. will not erase their past deeds from public memory," Shah tweeted. "The people of our country are wise enough to see through this propaganda and will treat this old product with a new label with the same disapproval,"he added.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath, speaking on the same lines as Shah tweeted, “Changing your name will not change your game! It's INDIA Vs I.N.D.I.A.”

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also tweeted, "Irony that those who seek intervention from abroad now believe that I.N.D.I.A can serve as a cover. Not to worry; the people will see through it."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur too mocked the new Opposition name stating, “As the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) became synonymous with corruption, opposition parties are nervous about facing people as the UPA. Such name change is a usual tactic of offenders who after committing a crime change their name and identity to hide their crime.”

“The Congress and its corrupt allies believe that by changing their name people will forget their massive corruption. Oppositions’ antics of the acronym remind us of the East India Company that looted our nation. And let me remind you; way back in the 70s the Congress had coined a similar slogan— *"India is Indira and Indira is India"*— to hide its corruption and justify the murder of democracy. The Congress received a tight electoral slap, people rejected the party and the first non-Congress government was formed at the Centre,” he added.

Origination of name I.N.D.I.A

Notably, the name I.N.D.I.A. was proposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18.