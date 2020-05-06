'Modi Govt Busy Welcoming Trump, When World Fought COVID': TMC's Derek O Brien

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O Brien lashed out on the Narendra Modi government for the way the transportation of migrant labourers was tackled during the lockdown. The MP drew contrast of how the government was busy in welcoming US President Donald Trump (in February) at a time the world was fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are thousands of people who are being given mineral water, packed food, moving around in AC buses everyone is well but this was in Gujarat when Modi and Shah were hosting Trump, while the world was trying to fight corona. In contrast to that, the pictures brought by media, we see migrant workers walking barefoot, carrying what they can on highways. Their mouths are dry, hearts are heavy with anxiety, losing all hope," said Derek O Brien.

READ | MHA Directs Bengal Govt To Unblock Bangladesh Border, 'consider International Implication'

READ | Mamata Govt Announces Lockdown Relaxations, Liquor Shops To Reopen In West Bengal

Draws comparison

The MP further went on to remark that the Centre had said that it would bring back hundreds of people who were stuck in the Arab World and China. However, when it came to migrant labourers who are stuck in the country, the government's job was questionable, claimed the MP.

"Free tickets will create a bad habit as said by railways. I ask Amit Shah, Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal if you are asking for money, then why did you ask the public sector to contribute to the PM CARES Fund?" questioned the TMC national spokesperson.

Amidst the political questioning on the Government of India's stand by TMC, a second train was on its way from Kerala to Bengal on Wednesday. Tuesday saw the arrival of the first special 'Shramik' train with over a thousand migrant workers arriving at Dankuni in Hooghly from Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan.

(PTI Photo)

READ | COVID-19: Central Team Likely To Meet Bengal Govt Representatives Tomorrow

READ | West Bengal: TMC MPs 'reply' To Guv Dhankar's Critical Letter To CM Mamata Banerjee