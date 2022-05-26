Modi Govt Completes 8 Yrs: Uttarakhand CM Says 'India's Image On Global Landscape Changed'

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completed eight years at the Centre, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday, May 26, said that the image of India has changed in the global landscape. He also asserted that the government has worked for all sections of society.

"The eight years of Modi government were matchless. New work culture and behaviour have developed in the country. The image of India changed in the global landscape. India has become self-reliant," PM Modi said.

He said that earlier, government schemes were made only for the selected but now the focus is on the poor. He expressed that PM Modi is making a new India and a new Uttarakhand.

"In Coronavirus pandemic too, no development work was stopped. 80 crore people were also provided free food. The vaccine was made available to everyone. PM Modi has played a big role in the development of the new Uttarakhand. From Ayodhya's Ram Temple to Kashi Vishwanath corridor, PM Modi is making a new India," he said.

Union Ministers to interact with scheme beneficiaries, gather feedback to mark 8 yrs of Modi govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate the Modi government's anniversary from May 30 to June 15 with the theme "Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan" (Service, Good governance and Welfare of poor).

The saffron party in its recent meeting in Jaipur announced that all Union ministers will visit villages across the country to take feedback on welfare schemes. Each minister is likely to assign four Lok Sabha constituencies as part of the reach out exercise.

During the outreach campaign, six Union ministers, including Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, will visit West Bengal, sources told PTI.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Punjab, with some other Union Ministers. The Union ministers will spend two or three days in the state assigned to them and interact with BJP workers and beneficiaries of government schemes.

The constituencies to be covered by central ministers were decided on basis of the party's organisational strength and electoral performance.

Punjab is currently governed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, while Mamata Banerjee is in power in West Bengal.

Image: Republic World