'Modi Govt Determined To Fight Drug Menace': BJP Chief Nadda Amid Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, on Sunday, said that the government is committed and determined to bring initiatives to fight the menace of drugs.

"In order to ensure development, we have to see that the society is in a congenial mode to witness the fight against drugs. BJP is committed and determined to fight the drug menace. I assure you that initiatives will be taken on the issue by the Modi government," said Nadda during his interaction with achievers and prominent celebrities in Imphal, Manipur.

The BJP chief's remarks come in the backdrop of multiple drug hauls being busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau, involving several foreign nationals. One of the prominent drug cases under investigation includes the Mundra Port drugs seizure, where 2,988.21 kg of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore was busted by the NCB on September 13 and the involvement of many foreign nationals came to light.

The narcotic drugs were found concealed in an import consignment of 'semi-processed talc stones' that had originated from Afghanistan and arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran. The case is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency, which conducted searches at various locations in different states on Saturday.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

Meanwhile, on October 3, the NCB busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party, allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was busted by the NCB after an eight-hour operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained.

In follow-up raids after the big drug bust, the NCB recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise ship and detained several others who had arrived from Goa.

Over the course of the next few days, the NCB arrested more people and seized 2.5 grams of ecstasy, 54.3 grams of Mephedrone, a small quantity of Multi strain Cannabis and Marijuana from their possession. Later, a peddler from the Jogeshwari area and a Nigerian national were nabbed.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, whose bail was denied on Friday, is serving his 14-day judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.