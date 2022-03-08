Modi govt hiked Ministry of Social Justice budget by 38 pc: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Mar 8 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased the budget of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment by about 38 per cent soon after taking over the reins of the country.

As a result of that move, the weaker sections of the society and people with disabilities are getting immense benefits, he said.

The Union minister for information and broadcasting presided over a free equipment distribution programme organised by the district administration and the social justice department, in association with the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya National Institute of Physically Handicapped, New Delhi, at the Bachat Bhawan here.

A total of 276 wheelchairs, tricycles, hearing aids and walking sticks worth around Rs 10 lakh were distributed to differently abled people at the programme.

Thakur said special camps were being organised regularly in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency for people with disabilities.

He also directed officials to identify people in the district who require artificial limbs.

The Union minister also distributed honour letters to panchayat representatives of 17 villages of Hamirpur district selected under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana.

For all-around development of these villages, a provision of Rs 20 lakh each was made under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana. PTI DJI IJT IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)