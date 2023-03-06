Kerala CM Vijayan Proving He Is 'Modi In Dhoti': Congress Leader VD Satheesan

Responding to the raids conducted at the Asianet News office, Congress leader VD Satheesan labelled Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘Modi in Dhoti’ drawing parallels to raids and searches at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices earlier in February in Delhi and Mumbai after the launch of the controversial Docu-Series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, the crime branch police team raided one of the leading Malayalam news channels - Asianet news on a complaint filed by MLA PV Anvar.

‘Modi in Dhoti’

“Kerala Chief Minister is proving that he is ‘Modi in dhoti’. What Modi did in the BBC office same was done here in the Asianet News office by the CM. This is a clear signal of intolerance. Both (CM and PM) are trying to frighten critics (Sic),” Satheesan said speaking to the media on Sunday.

It’s important to mention, this comes after the Asianet News channel telecasted a documentary titled - ‘Narcotics is a dirty business ‘ on November 10.

The MLA submitted a written complaint alleging the report was fabricated, which was followed up by police action in which four people from the Asianet News channel were accused and a case was registered against them. The students from the Students Federation of India (SFI) stormed into the office of Asianet News two days back in Kochi. The raids by the crime branch Assistant Commissioner V. Suresh with his team are a continuation of the incidents.

‘Encroachment on media freedom’

Sindhu Sooryakumar, Executive Editor of Asianet News responding to the police action said, the arrests made by the police is an infringement on media rights and that the channel will continue doing fearless journalism.

“The fight against the drug mafia is in the interest of society. The government using its powers is an encroachment on media freedom. The speed of action on the complaint of a ruling MLA has to be specifically mentioned. Asianet News is making its stand clear that even before starting the investigation, entering into the office and goondaism is not suitable for a democratic culture. Asianet News will do free and fair journalism without fear,” Sooryakumar added.

In January, BBC released a documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question", targeting PM Modi over Gujarat riots while ignoring the clean chit given to him by the Supreme Court of India.