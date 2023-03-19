Modi Ji Changed India's Culture: JP Nadda Says Country Was Full Of Corruption Before 2014

JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, "Modi Ji has changed India's political culture. I appeal to the youth to go to every nook and cranny of the country and tell everyone about the change PM Modi has brought to Indian politics. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, India is showing a path to the world." The BJP leader further said, "Our country was full of corruption before 2014, there was policy paralysis, and it was in a backward state."

More than 300 supporters of the party participated in the youth parliament, representing all the states and Union Territories.

In the presence of Tejasvi Surya, the National President of BJYM, the participants were provided a platform to express their opinions, thoughts, and ideas about the country's development and progress. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and BJP Tamil Nadu President Annamalai attended the program and addressed the gathering.

Inauguration of BJYM National Youth Parliament by BJP National President Shri JP Nadda Jihttps://t.co/XDucMCjrLl — BJYM (@BJYM) March 19, 2023



Speaking about the programme, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, the National President of BJYM, said, "The National Youth Parliament and State Assembly programme is an excellent opportunity for young Karyakartas from all over India to come together and discuss issues that are of great importance to our nation. This program will further the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of empowering and engaging the youth in the political process, and we believe that it will go a long way towards nurturing the next generation of leaders in India."