Modi-led BJP govt provided livelihood avenues more lucrative than govt jobs: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has undertaken several initiatives to provide avenues of livelihood to the youth which are even more lucrative than a government job.

However, he said to avail these avenues, the youth need to liberate their mindset from the clutches of government jobs.

“No government in the world can provide a government job to every youth, but a responsible government like the one headed by Modi has undertaken several initiatives to provide avenues of livelihood which are even more lucrative than a government job,” the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office said.

Addressing a seminar-cum-interactive session on the theme ‘Youth Contribution to India @ 100’ organised by the University of Jammu here to mark "Amrit Mahotsava", Singh said the youth need to liberate their mindset from the clutches of government jobs.

For this, he said, the parents also need to be educated and at the same time, politicians and leaders too need to restrain themselves from giving false assurances of government jobs.

“India is celebrating the 75th years of its independence and it is time to lay down the roadmap for the next 25 years before independent India turns 100,” Singh said. “It is a proud privilege and opportunity for the youth of India today to be able to contribute to the making of India when it turns 100 in 2047 and stands as a frontline nation in the world community.” He said the 21st century opportunities cannot be availed with the 20th century mindset.

“For the youth who have active years ahead, it is important to cultivate the right mindset to be able to avail of the amazing new opportunities unfolding in 21st century India,” the minister said.

In the highly aspirational India of today, the current mantra for the youth is “aspire, innovate and compete", he said.

“The greatest advantage for the youth today is that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India has made rapid strides which the entire world acknowledges and today India is seen as a force to reckon with. Modi has been universally and unanimously acknowledged as the most influential and popular head of state anywhere in the world,” he said.

Describing the Indian youth as “privileged one”, Singh said, they have the unique opportunity to contribute the next active years of life to the making of ‘india @100’ and to be able to tell their children that they too were, to a bigger or a smaller extent, architects of new India.

Today, India is already ahead of all other nations in space technology, innovation, biotechnology, and COVID has established our enormous capacity not only by coming up with the first-ever DNA vaccine but also manufacturing enough vaccines to export to other countries, Singh said.

“The next 25 years will, therefore, expect the youth of this generation to establish the insurmountable supremacy of India for the following generations to come,” he said. PTI TAS AQS AQS

