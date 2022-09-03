'Modi-Modi' Chanted During CM Gehlot's Visit To Ramdevra Temple

A group of devotees raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was visiting the Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer on Friday.

A video of the incident was shared by BJP leaders including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and party's state president Satish Poonia.

Gehlot entered the temple premises from the VIP route and was walking towards the Samadhi area to offer prayers when some of the devotees who were standing in zig-zag lines shouted 'Modi-Modi'.

The chief minister also waved at them.

"Gehlot ji who reached Ramdevra was welcomed with slogans in the name of our respected Prime Minister! Devotees were expressing their choice by raising slogans and Gehlot ji was accepting the greetings by waving hands," Shekhawat tweeted.

Poonia described the "welcome" of Chief Minister Gehlot with the slogans of 'Modi-Modi' as "trends for 2023 and 2024 elections".

Assembly elections in the state are due later next year. An eyewitness told PTI that some of the devotees standing in queues raised 'Ashok Gehlot Zindabad' (Long Live Gehlot) slogan when the chief minister reached there and was interacting with them while walking.

In response, another group of devotees from behind shouted 'Modi-Modi'.

Gehlot moved ahead and waved. He offered prayers at the temple of local deity Baba Ramdev and prayed for the prosperity of the state, an official said. Gehlot reached the Ramdevra village in a helicopter and performed the prayers, they said.

The village is currently hosting its annual 'Ramdevra fair' which is being attended by lakhs of devotees.

During the chief minister's visit, head priest Kamal Chhangani, Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Nathawat, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Vishnoi and others were also present with him. The fair commenced on August 29 and will continue till September 13.

After Ramdevra, the chief minister reached the Bhatiyana sub-division and laid the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 50 crore.

Speaking at the function, he said Rajasthan's health and agriculture model has been appreciated across the country and infrastructure has been strengthened.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to completing Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).