'Modi Modi' Chants Reverberate As PM Arrives To Inaugurate National Youth Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from the people of Karnataka as he held a roadshow in Hubbali on Thursday.

He will be inaugurating the 26th National Youth Festival, where around 30,000 youngsters will be present to witness the event.

"Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali at around 4 pm," a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said.

As seen in the video, PM Modi was standing on the footboard of the car, and was waving his hands to people who were present at the roadshow. The voices of people were also heard, as they chanted 'Modi, Modi'.

The National Youth Festival is organised every year in order to provide a huge platform to talented youth at a national level.

National Youth Festival to be held from January 12-16

This year, the event is getting held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from January 12-16, with the theme as "Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat".

An official statement read, “It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. This year, the Festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from 12th to 16th January, with the theme being “Viksit Yuva – Viksit Bharat."

Also, the programme is getting started on National Youth Day, which is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, as a mark of respect to the great Indian monk.