Modi-Shah Sabotaging Democracy, Oppn Needs To Fight Them Unitedly, Says Congress' Venugopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have sabotaged democracy in the country and there was need for all opposition parties to fight unitedly against this dictatorship, All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said here on Monday.

Venugopal arrived in the metropolis in the evening and held a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for more than half an hour, after which both leaders addressed a press conference.

"We have witnessed how democracy has been sabotaged by Modi and Amit Shah. All the opposition parties have a general consensus to fight together against the dictatorship of Modi. The Congress is in full solidarity with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). We are all in agreement that we have to fight these forces (BJP) together," he said.

"I have requested Uddhavji to come to Delhi to meet Soniaji. Then Rahul Gandhi will also definitely visit Mumbai,” he said in response to a media query.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party make up the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was in power in Maharashtra till June last year.

A rebellion by Eknath Shinde led to a split in the Sena. Shinde went on to become chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.