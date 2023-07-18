Modi Surname Case: SC To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Against Gujarat HC Order On July 21

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday, July 21, a plea moved by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court order which refused to stay his conviction in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, mentioned the matter before the apex court for urgent hearing earlier.

Rahul Gandhi in his appeal stated that if the High Court verdict was not stayed, it would contribute to the systematic, repetitive emasculation of democratic institutions and the consequent strangulation of democracy which would be gravely detrimental to the political climate and future of India.

He was disqualified as a Member of the Parliament of the Wayanad constituency of Kerala on March 24, 2023, after a Gujarat session court convicted him and sentenced two-year imprisonment over a defamation case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

In a setback to the 53-year-old Congress leader, the Gujarat HC dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the conviction on July 7. The High Court observed that "purity in politics" is the need of the hour. Significantly, a stay on his conviction could have paved the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP but he failed to get any relief from either the sessions court or the Gujarat High Court.