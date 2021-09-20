'Modi Wave Alone Won't Help BJP Win The 2023 Karnataka Elections': Yediyurappa

The 'Modi wave' alone will not help the BJP win the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday. After attending the saffron party's executive meeting in Davanagere, Yediyurappa asserted that it was necessary to fight the elections through a 'collective effort' of Centre and state leaders. He also placed a great deal of importance on the role of regional leaders, seeking their greater participation.

BS Yediyurappa said, "'Modi wave' alone doesn't help to win Vidhan Sabha seats in Karnataka. It is necessary to win the elections collectively. Centre and state leaders need to put a collective fight to win more than 140 seats in the state. When it comes to Vidhan Sabha elections, the role of regional leaders must be more."

Congress trying to poach our MLAs: Yediyurappa

The Lingyat strongman's resignation had paved the way for a new BJP Government led by Basavaraj Bommai in July. Several of his loyalists were dropped from the new cabinet. Yediyurappa revealed that ahead of the 2023 elections, Congress was attempting to catch hold of BJP MLAs and was trying to contact them. He had raised similar allegations at the BJP core meeting in Bengaluru and had accused the party of poaching MLAs.

"Some of the leaders met me and informed me that some of the Congress leaders were trying to catch hold of them and tried to contact them ahead of upcoming elections in Karnataka in 2023. But that is not going to happen. Our MLAs will not go to Congress. Our leaders and MLAs are intact with BJP," said the former Karnataka Chief Minister.

Previously, Yediyurappa vowed to pave the way for BJP's return in Karnataka saying that if the party puts special efforts it can win up to 140-160 seats. He also exuded confidence that BJP will win in the next Lok Sabha elections and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again. "It's important to fight Central elections and state elections on different issues. Blessings of Narendra Modi and our hard work will help us to win 140-160 seats in the state. But don't take the Opposition lightly," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)