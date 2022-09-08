Modi's B'day Celebration, Upcoming Civic Polls Discussed At Key Meet Of Western UP BJP Leaders

Noida, Sep 7 (PTI) At a meeting in Noida on Wednesday, the BJP's Western Uttar Pradesh unit leaders discussed strategy for upcoming civic elections in the region and plans for 'Seva Pakhwada' to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

BJP office-bearers from several western UP districts like Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar attended the meeting held here, the party said in a statement.

BJP's general secretary (organisation) Dharampal presided over the meeting in presence of party's western UP president Mohit Beniwal as they discussed action plans for the upcoming polls and PM's birthday celebrations.

“Dharampal ji discussed with all the district presidents and party workers the upcoming elections and also took their suggestions,” the party said in a statement.

“He also talked to everyone on how to hold district meetings, mandal meetings and ward meetings. Public outreach programmes at micro levels were also discussed and he stressed on them the need to strengthen the organisation further,” it said.

Modi's birthday on September 17 also remained a key discussion point during the meeting. The BJP has decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight).

“The Seva Pakhwada will be organised from September 17 and run till October 2 Gandhi Jayanti, in which many works like cleanliness, blood donation, vaccination camp, tree plantation, distribution of fruits to the patients in hospitals will be carried out,” according to the statement.

Beniwal said in the upcoming elections the party is confident of winning Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, and Saharanpur – the four municipal corporations in BJP's area.

“But the victory of the BJP will also be ensured in all other municipal bodies in the region,” Beniwal said.

BJP's Noida media-in-charge Tanmay Shankar told PTI though the dates for civic elections in the state are yet to be announced, polls are expected to be held by the end of the year.

BJP's UP vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Kanta Kardam, leaders Satya Pal Saini, Sunita Dayal, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida district president Manoj Gupta, among others, participated in the meeting. PTI KIS VN VN