Mohabbat Deni Padegi: AAP Tells Rahul Amid Standoff With Congress On Delhi Ordinance

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a dig at Rahul Gandhi on Sunday amid a standoff with Congress over Opposition unity and the Delhi ordinance row. AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj referred to Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat Ki Dukhan" (shop of love) remark and urged him to live up to his words.

"Rahul says he is running 'Mohabbat Ki Dukhan' in the market of hatred. He claims that the BJP is spreading hatred. So, if Rahul Gandhi is running a 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan,' anyone who comes to him should be able to buy that love. The shopkeeper cannot decide whom to sell love to and whom not to. So, any customer who comes can buy 'Mohabbat.' If he said that his party spreads love, he has to demonstrate that as well," said Bharadwaj.

The Delhi Minister further highlighted the need for balance, stating, "Right now, he (Rahul Gandhi) is not in power, so he does not have an ego. But what if he becomes egoistic when he is in power? People are analyzing. So, you need to be balanced."

"You need to show that you are selling love. When the Opposition leaders will come to Mohabbat ki Dukhan, ask about love and you will say you don’t have it, then people will say you don’t have the items at your shop. Aapko Mohabbat deni padegi (You have to give love). Because you have opened the shop. You have to show a bigger heart," the AAP leader added.

#WATCH | "I always see that Rahul Gandhi talks about love and says that BJP spreads hate. So if Rahul Gandhi is running 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' then whosoever will come to him can buy that love. When he said that his party spread love then he has to show this also. Right now he… pic.twitter.com/XTDmQtTsOP — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The AAP leader's remarks were in reference to Congress' indecisiveness in joining forces with AAP to combat the Centre's Delhi ordinance. Earlier on Sunday, former AICC general secretary Ajay Maken criticized the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, accusing the Delhi CM of seeking help from the Congress party while simultaneously ridiculing its leaders.

Kerjiwal's proclamations of Oppn unity, a calculated move to sabotage it: Maken

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal, Maken said, "To brazenly criticize and then demand support, is this how alliances are sought, Kejriwal? Arvind Kejriwal's political manoeuvres in recent weeks have left many baffled. However, let me elucidate the truth. His desperate attempts to evade imprisonment on corruption charges, wherein two of his colleagues are already jailed, are reasons for these actions."

Sh. .@ArvindKejriwal seeks @INCIndia's help for the ordinance, yet unabashedly ridicules our esteemed leaders, including Sh. @ashokgehlot51 and Sh. @SachinPilot in Rajasthan. His ministers place prerequisites on our alliance, while their chief spokesperson publicly disparages… pic.twitter.com/kIgGu9NBM8 — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) June 25, 2023

"His proclamations of opposition unity are not for cohesion but a calculated move to sabotage it and curry favour with the BJP. Past actions of the AAP in Parliament, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, or elsewhere only reinforce their surreptitious alliance with the BJP. Kejriwal's betrayals are infamous - just ask Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, and the founders of the Anna Movement. In Hindi, it's aptly said about him, 'Aisa koi saga nahin, jisko Kejriwal ne Thaga Nahin'," he tweeted.