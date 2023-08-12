Mohabbat In Hearts, Not Sold In Shops: BJP Mocks Rahul Over 'Mohabbat In Dukaan' Slogan

Love dwells in the heart and not is sold in shops, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday unveiling its inaugural campaign song ahead of the five-state poll cycle and 2024 general election. Taking a stinging jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukan' remark, the saffron party has released a 2.55-minute video montage on its official Twitter handle.

The BJP song, titled ‘Mohabbat dil mein milti hain (love lives in the heart), dukaan mein nahi (not in the shop), yeh kamai jaati hai (this is earned), kaheen bikti nahi (not sold anywhere)," was posted on all BJP social media handles.

The video highlights work done by the Modi-led central government in boosting the country’s military prowess, abrogation of Article 370, launch of Vande Bharat trains, and space technology and Modi’s global outreach. The saffron party also referred to the central cooking gas scheme Ujjwala Yojana, the Make in India scheme, and the recent Chandrayaan-3 mission to highlight the government's developmental efforts.

A montage of images and footage of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ran in the backdrop of the video which also highlighted that the Congress sold Emergency, partition, Constitution, abuses, lies, and history.

On Thursday, while responding to the no-confidence motion debate on Thursday, the Prime Minister called the new I.N.D.I.A alliance 'Ghamandia'. He went on to describe the alliance as a congregation of dishonest, privileged individuals, and said that 'this new shop will be locked in a few days'.

PM Modi also recited a poem launching the most direct attack on Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' phrase and his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Yeh hai nafrat ki dukaan, jhooth ka bazaar. Isme nafrat hai, ghotaale hain, tushtikaran hai, man kaale hain. Parivaarwaad ki aag ke, dashakon se desh hawale hai," said the Prime Minister in Lok Sabha.