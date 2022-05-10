Last Updated:

Mohali Blast An Attempt To Spread Hate & Fear, Punjab Govt Won't Spare Culprits: AAP

The Mohali blast incident took place on Monday after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was hurled at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters.

Nikita Bishay

Reacting to the Mohali blast incident, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that the attack was an attempt to spread "hate and fear" in the state of Punjab. However, he assured that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state.

In a video message shared on his Twitter handle, the AAP leader also said that whoever carried out the blast will soon be behind the bars as the AAP government is taking the strictest steps for the peace of Punjab. 

Earlier in the day, Singh while taking to Twitter, had said that ever since the AAP government was formed in Punjab, chaotic elements who disturb peace have become active. He tweeted, "Ever since the government of Aam Aadmi Party was formed in Punjab. The chaotic elements that disturb the peace have become active. Those who spread hatred and violence in Punjab will be behind bars."

In other reactions from the ruling party, AAP MP Raghav Chadha also took to Twitter and called it an "act of cowardice". Stating that the Mohali attack was carried out by those powers who want to disrupt the hard earned peace of the state, Chadha added that Bhagwant Mann's government will not spare those involved and the strongest possible action will be taken against them. 

Similarly, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak also condemned the attack and called it "despicable". "The incident is being investigated by police, and not a single culprit should be spared", he further added in the tweet. 

Mohali attack

The attack which took place on Monday after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was hurled at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali has raised concerns over the security situation in the state. The blast in Mohali comes after the recent clashes that broke out in Patiala. 

Reacting to the incident, the Punjab CM had also took to Twitter and asserted that people who tried to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared. He also chaired a key meeting with the DGP and other senior officials over the matter. 

