Mohali Court Issues Second Arrest Warrant Against Tajinder Bagga Amid Political Face-off

In a key development, the Mohali Court on May 7 issued a second arrest warrant against Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. The court has ordered the Punjab Police to arrest Tajinder Bagga and produce him before the Judicial Magistrate 'without fail'. The development comes a day after hectic developments saw Bagga's brief arrest by the Punjab police, the intervention of the Haryana and Delhi police, and his subsequent release by a Delhi court.

The order directed to the Officer Incharge of the State Cyber Crime, Mohali reads, "Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga S/O Pritpal Singh, R/O B-1/170 Janak Puri New Delhi stands charged with the offence punishable U/Sec. 153A,505,505(2),506 IPC, you are hereby directed to arrest the said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and to produce him before me. Herein fail not."

The fresh arrest warrant comes in connection with the FIR filed by AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia who has accused Bagga of 'criminal intimidation' to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter. The BJP leader has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

Tajinder Bagga arrest

On Friday morning, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with the FIR registered on April 1. The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served five notices to join the investigation. As this was happening, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Tajindar Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was 'kidnapped' by unknown persons.

After it got a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police party, carrying Bagga to Mohali, was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. From here, he was handed over to the Delhi Police which justified its intervention on the basis of his father's 'kidnapping' complaint. After he was brought back to the national capital at night, a court in Delhi allowed his release. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries.

While the BJP has hit out at the AAP government in Punjab for 'misusing' the Punjab police force, similar allegations have been levelled by AAP, which has, in turn, blamed the saffron party for shielding him with the help of the Haryana and Delhi Police.

Image: ANI, Pixabay