Mohali: Farmers Hold Major Protest Against Punjab Govt; Forces Deployed To Curb Escalation

Months after the repealing of the three farm laws by the central government, 23 farmer associations on Tuesday held a massive protest against the Punjab Government in Mohali over various demands, including wheat procurement. They have sent out a message to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stating that their agitation will not be stopped until the demands are met, one of them being the issue of notification over state government buying from farmers on MSP. As per visuals, clashes erupted between the farmers and the Punjab police.

The Punjab police and anti-riot police have been deployed in Mohali. Water cannons, sand trucks, and tear gas vehicles are also at the protest site to prevent any untoward incident. The Chandigarh police have also deployed security, barricades, and human chain.

Speaking to Republic TV, Aam Aadmi Party leader Labh Singh Ugoke said, "AAP party is the party of the people, including farmers. I had said earlier that they can have a meeting with the Government, but they refused to have the meeting. The CM had himself asked the farmers to speak to him, even before the protests."

While speaking to the media amid the agitation, a protesting farmer said, "Price of basmati rice should be declared. Till June 10, farmers should get electricity and seeds. We are keeping our demands here collectively. We will march towards Chandigarh. Just like Delhi, the morcha will be held here. Wherever police stop us, we will hold morcha there."

As per reports, the leaders of farmer associations were later called for a meeting with a government delegation, but they refused to meet anybody except Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Some farmer union leaders claimed that the police had put up barricades and the agitating farmers were stopped from reaching the venue of the March for 'pucca dharna' in Chandigarh.

The Punjab Government has reportedly divided the state into four zones for paddy sowing and each zone will start transplant cultivation from June 18, June 20, June 22 and June 24, however, the farmers demand that the paddy transplantation should be carried out from June 10 instead of June 18.

Centre relaxes quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana

Meanwhile, in a relief to farmers, the Centre on Sunday said it has relaxed quality norms for procurement of wheat in Punjab and Haryana in the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year. Union food ministry, in a statement, said the Fair and Average Quality (FAQ) of wheat with shrivelled and broken grains has been relaxed up to 18% without any value cut. Nodal agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been allowed to procure wheat at relaxed quality norms in Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, it said.

"This decision will reduce the hardship of farmers and avoid distress sale of wheat," the ministry said.

Punjab and Haryana governments had requested the Centre for relaxation in quality norms for wheat in the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year (April-March). The limit of shrivelled and broken grains is 6 per cent and relaxation was sought up to 20%.

(With Agency Inputs)