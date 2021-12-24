Mohalla Clinic Row: BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal's 'incompetence' To Redress Death Of 3 Kids

Underlining Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'incompetence' in administering justice to the three children who died of consuming Dextromethorphan, a cough syrup prescribed by Mohalla clinic, BJP Delhi pointed out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's whims of 'political tourism'.

Taking to social media, the ruling party slammed CM Kejriwal and mentioned that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo moto cognisance of the incident wherein 16 cases of poisoning have been recorded.

In the aftermath of three kids dying of poisoning due to prescribed Dextromethorphan by the Delhi government's Mohalla clinic, the NCPCR held the fort to redress the issue and hold the concerned body accountable. It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned cough suppressant is 'strictly not recommended for the paediatric age children', as per the NCPCR.

"The Commission has taken cognisance of a report regarding 16 cases of Dextromethorphan poisoning reported at Kalawati Saran Children Hospital, New Delhi. Out of 16, 3 children have expired in the hospital. These children were prescribed Dextromethorphan drug by Mohalla Clinics of Delhi government and the drug is strictly not recommended for the paediatric age children," the NCPCR's letter to the AAP government read.

BJP slams AAP's Arvind Kejriwal over inaction in poisoning of 3 kids by Delhi govt's Mohalla clinic

Taking to Twitter, BJP Delhi shared a copy of NCPCR's letter addressed to the Delhi government to impose a ban on the usage of Dextromethorphan. In addition, the body, under the aegis of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has demanded that no syrup of the batch should be 'left at any dispensing units'.

Notably, the NCPCR has directed the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government to submit a record of 'factual action taken against respective officers, doctors and pharma company'. It has asked the Delhi government to furnish 'all relevant documents' to the Commission within 15 days.

While CM Kejriwal continues to be on political tourism, suo moto taken by @NCPCR_ after 3 kids died due to wrong medicines given by Mohalla clinic doctors.

The Twitter CM and his incompetent team are responsible for these deaths. You have blood in your hands CM Sahab. pic.twitter.com/k2dtlqxqSd — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) December 24, 2021

Delhi mohalla clinic controversy

Between June 29 to November 21, three children died at the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital in New Delhi due to drug poisoning after consuming the cough suppressant allegedly prescribed by Mohalla Clinic doctors, prompting the Delhi government to terminate the services of three doctors and order an inquiry into the matter. According to officials, the Centre-run Hospital reported 16 cases of dextromethorphan poisoning among children aged between one and six.

"Most of the children had complained of respiratory depression and congestion. The three children who died of poisoning had come in a bad shape," a senior doctor at the hospital told PTI.