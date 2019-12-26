Mohan Bhagwat's 'Hindu Society' Remark Draws Sharp Response From Asaduddin Owaisi

Slamming the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant for his ''Hindu society" remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that RSS wants to destroy the fabric of the nation. He added that India's Constitution guarantees that it follows no religion. He quipped that as long as there is a Constitution in India, RSS would not be able to convert India into a nation following one religion

Speaking to media, Owaisi said: "Article 26, Article 30, Article 29, why are these in the Constitution. They are because our Constitution respects the plurality. Our country does not have a religion but RSS wants that our country should have only one religion. Our Preamble talks about plurality but RSS wants that there should be one religion. The unfortunate part is RSS always does things contrary to the Indian Constitution."

Owaisi also slammed the army chief for his remarks on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office.



It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy & preserving the integrity of the institution that you head https://t.co/qqbxgGj72j — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 26, 2019

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement

Speaking on Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture. "Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have the nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus," he said. "Entire society is ours and Sangh aims to build such a united society.The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu... In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore people of India are Hindu society," he added.

