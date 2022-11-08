Mohansinh Rathwa, 11-time Congress MLA, Resigns From Party; Likely To Join BJP

In a major setback to Congress in Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled for next month, Chhota Udaipur MLA Mohansinh Rathva has tendered his resignation from the party. According to sources, he will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The 11-time Congress MLA from Chhota Udaipur, Rathva, is a popular leader and was a minister in the Congress government from 1990 to 1995. He was first elected from the Chhota Udaipur seat in 1972.

In his political career, he lost an assembly election only once in 2002 when the polls were held against the backdrop of the Godhra riots. He won in the next election, but his margin of triumph shrank steadily. In 2012 he won by over 2,500 votes against BJP’s Gulabsinh Rathwa, while in 2017 he defeated BJP’s Arjun Rathwa by over 1,000 votes.

The assembly elections in Gujarat will be conducted in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will take place on November 12. Of the 182 constituencies in Gujarat, 89 seats will vote in the first phase and the pending 93 in the second phase.

AICC secretary quits party ahead of Gujarat polls

Last week, AICC secretary in charge of the Indian Overseas Congress Himanshu Vyas resigned from his post and primary membership of the grand old party.

Himanshu Vyas, a close friend of Sam Pitroda, who is close to Gandhis, was unhappy with the Congress over not being given a ticket for the assembly elections, sources told Republic TV.

After joining BJP, he said, "The Congress leadership has failed in people's eyes and also failed in communicating with party workers. The leadership is surrounded by people who do not allow true workers to approach the leadership."

Vyas had fought election twice from the Wadhwan seat in the Surendranagar district of the state but lost both times.