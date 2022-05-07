Moily Reveals Congress Govt's Fault In Karnataka; Admits Defanging Lokayukta 'a Mistake'

Amid multiple reports of corruption charges in Karnataka, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Veerappa Moily has turned the gun at his own former Congress government admitting that it was the former government's fault for curtailing the power of the Lokayukta and further creating the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Speaking to the media on Friday, Veerappa Moily mentioned former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and said that the then Siddaramaiah's Congress government did a big mistake by curtailing the power of Lokayukta and creating ACB.

"There should be fundamental changes to be done. From the central BJP govt to the state government. Curtailing the power of Lokayukta and giving that power to ACB was a big mistake. Congress only did that. What Siddaramaiah did was a mistake. They (BJP) have to rectify that. If not in the future Congress will rectify that", he said.

Notably, it was until 2016 that Lokayukta was said to be Karnataka's premier anti-corruption agency which also had its own police wing to investigate cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The agency came down heavily on an end number of corrupt officials and politicians and further sentenced them to stern punishments.

However, it was in the year 2016 when the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government withdrew the power of the Lokayukta by withdrawing its police wing's power of investigating cases under the corruption act. Following this, the power was transferred to the newly-created Anti-Corruption Bureau.

PSI scam

It is pertinent to note that the Congress leader's statements came in the backdrop of multiple scam cases erupting from Karnataka including the recent police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.

This happened after several candidates who wrote the PSI recruitment exams for the 545 sub-inspector posts were accused of allegedly using means of fraud for good scores. The exams were held last year in October. While some of the candidates have already been arrested, the state government has presently annulled the exams and ordered for conducting fresh exams.

It also ordered a detailed probe into the matter and further handed over the case to the CID.

