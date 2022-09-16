Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, opened up on his government's bulldozer action and other crackdown on illegal madrassas, at Republic Bharat's Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan.

Sarma said that his government unearthed a terror module and received input that the Ansar-ul-Bangla Team (ABT), which is linked to Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), was operated from madrassas.

"We came to know that ABT was operating from madrassas. The moment a Madrassa is used for Jihad, it has lost the character of a Madrassa. When we told people that it is not a madrassa and has become Al-Qaeda's headquarters, the public supported us to take them down," Sarma said.

"I told people that help us bring down the illegal madrassa, we will make schools for you. Whatever we do in Assam, we take the Hindu or Muslim community in full confidence."

'We see Muslims as our partners,' says Sarma

The 53-year-old said that his government sees Muslims as partners. "Our police go and explain to them what is happening in the illegal madrassas and they support us. That is in the nation's interest."

Moreover, Sarma said that his government encouraged Muslims to pursue education instead of becoming Malulvis. He stated that many Muslim students are studying in Medical colleges in Assam. "Their entry to medical college has gone up really very high on merit."

"We create an atmosphere for Muslim students that they have potential beyond Maulvi. I'm not against Maulvis but if you have the potential to become a doctor then become a doctor. If I tell a Muslim girl to not marry at the age of 16 but after completing students, am I anti-Muslim?" Sarma asked.

'Muslims aren't Owaisi's property,' Assam CM tells Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma also slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that Muslims are not his property but belong to India.

"Owaisi thinks that he speaks for Muslims. I also speak for them. Let there be a vote on whom Muslims consider their true representative. They don't believe in you because your party doesn't have a pan-India presence," he added.