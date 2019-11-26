Moments After SC's Maharashtra Floor Test Order, Kharge Meets Cong MLAs

Even as the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that floor test in Maharashtra will be held on Wednesday 5 PM, crucial meetings are taking place at different hotels across Maharashtra. As the Congress leaders are holed up JW Marriott, General Secretary Mallikarjun Kharge addressed them. He congratulated BB Thorat for being elected as Leader of Congress Legislative Party in the Legislative assembly of Maharashtra. Earlier, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi stated that they are confident of winning the floor test. Meanwhile, BJP Maharashtra President Chandrakant Patil said: "We will prove majority in Vidhan sabha. We welcome the decision of SC."

We Congratulate our PCC President Shri.Balasaheb Thorat on being unanimously elected as Leader of Congress Legislative Party in the Legislative assembly of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/JFbva34iYt — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) November 26, 2019

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Supreme Court orders assembly floor test at 5 pm on Wednesday

'We are 162' and Hotel politics

On Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel.

NCP's efforts continue as Ajit Pawar drops hint after meeting senior party netas: Sources

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, resulted in a president's rule after no party could prove a majority. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats, while the NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

Ajit Pawar breaks silence moments after Supreme Court orders Maharashtra Floor test

MASSIVE: Maharashtra floor test at 5pm on Wednesday; Protem Speaker to conduct, orders SC