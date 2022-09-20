After a woman tourist from Spain was attacked by a group of monkeys at the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Monday, the incident has now taken a political turn. The viral video of the woman crying in pain and being provided primary treatment by a photographer and monument staffers caught the attention of Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav. Turning the incident into an economic plight discussion, Yadav said that the occurrence of such incidents can affect the tourism industry in the state.

Sharing the video of the tourist crying, the Samajwadi Party chief took to Twitter and wrote, "The news of a foreign tourist being bitten by a monkey in the Taj Mahal is very serious. If foreign tourists get scared amidst the economic plight in the country and the state, then the tourism industry and the source of income of UP will also be affected."

"Like the DM's glasses, did the monkey take away the monkey catching fund or did it get wasted?" Akhilesh Yadav added.

ताजमहल में विदेशी पर्यटक को बंदर द्वारा काटे जाने का समाचार बेहद गंभीर है। देश-प्रदेश में आर्थिक बदहाली के बीच अगर विदेशी पर्यटक डर गये तो पर्यटन उद्योग व उप्र की आय का साधन भी प्रभावित होगा।



Spanish woman attacked by monkeys at Taj Mahal

A Spanish woman tourist was attacked by monkeys at the Royal Gate of the Taj Mahal on Monday morning when she was trying to take photographs of the monument. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet. The woman tourist was provided first aid at the monument and was later taken for treatment to a private hospital.

The incidents of attacks by monkeys on the premises of the Taj Mahal has reportedly increased in recent times. So far, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and local authorities are trying to find a solution to the problem, however, no steps have been taken to curb the menance. The ASI officials at the Taj Mahal have written to the Forest Department to resolve the issue but a solution to the problem is still to be found.