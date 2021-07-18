Monsoon Session 2021: PM Modi At All-party Says 'ready To Discuss Any Issue As Per Rules'

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday briefed about the discussions held during an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Joshi, floor leaders from 33 parties, and over 40 MPs from 33 parties participated in the discussion. Suggestions regarding topics of discussion for the Parliament session were put forward by the leaders. Prime Minister also appealed to opposition leaders to give their suggestions, added BJP leader Prahlad Joshi.

"In the meeting, the MPs suggested on what topics discussions should happen. Honorable PM participated in the meeting at the end and said that suggestions from the opposition are always very valuable because the leaders come from grass-root levels and because of those suggestions debates are very rich" said Union Minister Joshi.

However, Prime Minister also urged for healthy and worthwhile debates.

"PM wants healthy and worthwhile discussion and the debates should be done peacefully. The tradition of democracy should be kept in mind and government is ready to discuss everything if it is done in a regulated manner. PM also paid tribute to those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic before starting his address," added Prahlad Joshi.

All-party meeting chaired by PM Modi

Ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament, an all-party meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leaders of the opposition party. It is a customary meeting that takes place ahead of the monsoon session for floor coordination. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had called for an all-party meeting, a day before the monsoon session commences.

During the all-party meeting, the Centre intends to brief on the Bills to be passed in respective houses. About 23 Bills will be passed in Lok Sabha and a few in Rajya Sabha. Special seating arrangements were put in place to ascertain that social distancing norms are followed amid COVID-19. Nearly half of the MP's attended the Parliamentary discussion at the gallery while others participated from their homes to avoid large gatherings. The Centre has listed 23 Bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session.