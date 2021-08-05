Monsoon Session: BJP Seeks Apology From TMC MPs Over Their Conduct In Rajya Sabha

Tension prevailed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh condemned the act of a suspended TMC MP who was allegedly involved in a scuffle with security staff on Wednesday. Members of both the ruling and Opposition parties launched attacks on each other over the issue.

The Trinamool Congress MP, Arpita Ghosh, was one of six members of the TMC who were suspended for the day by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday for entering the Well of the House with placards and roaring slogans. The MPs were protesting on the Pegasus snooping row, the contentious farm laws, and spiralling fuel prices.

As per the sources, minutes after the Rajya Sabha Secretariat asked the six MPs to withdraw from the proceedings, they tried to enter the Rajya Sabha gallery but were halted by security officials. "Thereafter, they started protesting and singing songs outside the entrance of the gallery adjacent to the Central Hall," sources added.

After the House was adjourned for the day, the suspended MPs allegedly tried to enter the Rajya Sabha chamber forcefully and during that course, TMC MP Arpita Ghosh allegedly broke the glass of the door in the lobby with her mobile phone, which resulted in injury to a security officer.

TMC act receives widespread criticism

The act of the TMC MPs received widespread criticism as leaders of the ruling saffron party expressed their disgrace over the matter. Taking to Twitter, BJP's Shobha Karandlaje rebuked the act while censuring that the 'TMC has brought the Bengal model to Rajya Sabha'.

TMC brought its Bengal Model to Rajya Sabha!



A member of TMC broke the glass chamber of RS hurting a woman security officer.



Instead of apologising for their hooliganism in the house, TMC is defending this deplorable act, which is highly condemnable. — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) August 5, 2021



Subsequently, BJP MP Saumitra Khan taking to his Twitter handle censured the TMC MP for not apologising for their act.

One-sided video being circulated in social media on the incident in Rajya Sabha yesterday, is a half-truth.

Truth is that one TMC MP broke the glasses of chamber hurting a lady security officer but hidden by TMC.

Instead of apologising this deplorable act, they r defending ! — Saumitra khan (@KhanSaumitra) August 5, 2021

Trinamool leader, LoP defends MPs

TMC MP, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, on the other hand, defended his party colleague stating 'that lawmakers had returned to the House after it was adjourned for the day to collect their bags but the security staff did not allow them to enter.' Sekhar Ray said, “The glass broke in the commotion. What is going on? Will she be suspended again today?”

Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge supporting the suspended TMC leaders said that protests are not new and that it is part of the democratic system. "Even late BJP leader Arun Jaitley had said disruption is part of democracy. Yesterday (on Wednesday), they had returned to collect their bags and papers after the House was adjourned for the day,” Kharge said.

Saffron party leaders lambast TMC MP act

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on the other hand, defended the security staff and informed that the chamber was closed for sanitisation when the lawmakers tried to enter the House. The Union Minister said that breaking glass and hurting a member of the security staff was not acceptable.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, said, “No one has any problem with protesting, but there is a problem with violence and the way the security staff was manhandled.”

Last week, Rajya Sabha Chairman, Venkaiah Naidu had warned the MPs that actions could be taken against those not following decorum. A total of six Trinamool Congress MPs, namely Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor, had been asked to withdraw for the day after they created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on August 4.