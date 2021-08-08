Monsoon Session: Floor Leaders Of Oppn Parties To Meet On August 9 In Rajya Sabha

Ahead of the final week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, a meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on Monday. This meeting will take place in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha at 10:00 am.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including the Centre's three farm bills, Pegasus snoopgate case, COVID-19 management and many more. The Monsoon Session had commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13.

Earlier on Wednesday, 6 TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created ruckus on the morning over the Pegasus spying issue. On the other hand, Farmer Unions and Opposition leaders have also held demonstrations outside the Parliament demanding to scrap the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills. Due to such uproars, both houses have been facing several adjournments.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties which did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.

Rajya Sabha circulates official notification

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had issued an official notification informing that the House has lost 40 out of 50 working hours during the first two weeks of the session in Parliament. However, the overall sitting time is being marked way beyond its expected level of productivity.

The official notification read, "With disruptions continuing, the productivity of Rajya Sabha fell to 13.70% during the second week of the ongoing monsoon session from 32.20% during the first week, resulting in the overall productivity of 21.60% for the first two weeks. Of the total 50 working hours available, 39 hours 52 minutes have been lost due to disruptions. The House, however, sat for 1 hour 12 minutes beyond the scheduled time, but for which the productivity would have been much lower."

