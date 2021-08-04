Monsoon Session: Govt, Oppn Agree To Take Up Seven Bills In Rajya Sabha Amid Pegasus Row

After a continuous dispute of 11 days in the Parliament regarding the Pegasus controversy, the government and the opposition parties on Tuesday have finally agreed to take a statutory resolution on seven bills in the Rajya Sabha. According to a PTI report, 17 hours are allotted for discussion on these bills.

Government and opposition parties on the Pegasus spyware issue

After an intense session on Tuesday, the government as well as the opposition parties have now agreed on taking up a statutory resolution and seven bills in the Upper House. The meeting was chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. He made an appeal to everyone to allow normal functioning of the house by avoiding disturbances after which two sides agreed on allowing the bills. The Monsoon session has been one of the most disrupting ones due to the continuous protest by the opposition parties on the Pegasus snooping row.

During the meeting, Naidu along with the top ministries including the defence and home ministers emphasized discussing the farmers' issues, price rise, and the economic situation. However, the opposition insisted on discussing the Pegasus controversy.

According to sources, the opposition emphasized discussing the Pegasus issue in the view of national security and after that, anything else will be taken now. As a result, a disturbance was created by the opposition members which affected the meeting.

Meanwhile, the bills to be taken in the House are the Tribunals Reforms Bill, the Airports Regulation Authority Bill, the General Insurance Nationalisation Bill, the Limited Liability Partnership Bill, and the Deposits Insurance Bill.

Pegasus snooping controversy

The Pegasus issue has been dominating the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the 11th consecutive day. The opposition was seen strongly protesting over the issue after which the House was adjourned numerous times in the past few days. The opposition has been demanding judicial probe and discussion on the snooping charges, meanwhile, the controversial General Insurance Business Amendment Bill was passed with a voice vote.

