Both houses adjourned till July 21 as ruckus erupts over Manipur viral video (Credit: PTI)
Manipur police tweeted and said, "3 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now. The State Police is making all-out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest. Raids are continuing."
03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now.
1/2
Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh today visited South Kashmir’s Anantnag District where he chaired high-level meeting of Police, Army and CRPF officers and reviewed security scenario of South Kashmir as also security arrangements with regard to ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.
He was accompanied by Spl DG CID, J&K Shri R.R Swain ADGP CRPF J&K, Shri Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Armed J&K Shri S. J. M. Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar and IG KOS CRPF Shri G.K Verma.
The meeting besides the officers accompanying the DGP was attended by Brig A.S Pundir 2 Sector RR, DIG South Kashmir Shri Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG CRPF OPS Anantnag Shri K.S Daswal, DIG OPS (SKOR) CRPF Shri Alok Avasthy, Col. A.K Sagotra 53 RR, Col. Deven Sood 55RR, Col. Ajeet Agarwal, 3rd RR, CO 90 Bn CRPF M.A.M Rizwan, CO 18th Bn B.A.K Chaurausia, CO 14th Bn CRPF R.P Meena, CO 116 BN CRPF Shri Narvir Singh, CO 130 Bn CRPF Shri Rajeev Yadav, CO IRP 10th BN Shri Ajaz Ahmad, CO IRP 17th BN Javaid Iqbal, SSP Anantnag Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Kulgam Shri Sahil Sarangal, SSP Shopian, Ms. Tanushre, SSP Pulwama Shri Mohd Yousif and SSP Awantipora Shri Sh. Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, DyCO IR11th Shri Sajjad Shah, 182 CRPF Nodal officer, Pulwama Shri Jai Singh, 14 BN CRPF Nodal officer Shopian, Shri Rupesh Kumar, and SP Hqrs Anantnag Ms Deepika.
Manipur CM Biren Singh confirmed one more accused was arrested in the case wherein three women were paraded naked and then gang-raped in broad daylight in the Village B Phainoum in Manipur.
Earlier today, the main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested in the morning in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) s/o (L) H. Rajen Meitei of Pechi Awang Leikai. More arrests will be made after his proper interrogation.
SC asked for a report from the Union and the State Government on the videos that emerged on social media platforms showing three women paraded in a village in Manipur and then being gangraped in broad daylight on May 4, directing them to ensure such incidents aren't repeated.
The apex court in an order asked what actions have been taken to hold perpetrators accountable. The court also directed the
Union govt and state govt to take immediate actions and appraise the court of the actions taken.
CBI might take up the case, said Manipur Governor on the brutal gangrape in the state, speaking exclusively to Republic TV.
In a video message, Hon’ble Governor said, “I came to know about the incidents of women being paraded naked and gang-raped in Kangpokpi district of Manipur in the past days through various media/videos. I strongly condemn this incident. I am deeply saddened and hurt by this incident and my mind is very distressed. I cannot believe that such an incident can be carried out in my State. I am ashamed to hear that such a shameful act can be done by some people of the State to get their demands satisfied. Such a shameful incident is a matter of stigma for the civilized society.
Our country India and the State of Manipur have never had such a culture. Women have always been given respect in the country, big wars have been fought for her respect, but women have been protected. I called the DGP and got complete information about the incident and directed him to make efforts to give the harshest punishment to the perpetrators of this incident so that no one can do such audacity in future. At the same time, I appeal to all the social, political organizations, communities, brothers and sisters of Manipur that after this shameful incident, all should end demonstrations, protests, and violent activities and try to solve problems by coming on the platform of talks and establishing peace and harmony”.
On departure from Goa, #INSTarkash and #USSStethem conducted a maritime partnership exercise to hone operational skills and improve #Interoperability.
Realising Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah’s resolve to uproot every form of terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has averted possible terror attacks on Places of worship and leaders of certain communities by busting an ISIS module based in Kerala.
Based on credible inputs and investigations, NIA conducted an intelligence-led joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police and searched four locations following the arrest of one accused. The raids were conducted at three locations in Thrissur and one in Palakkad districts of Kerala to bust the IS module, which had been conducting reconnaissance missions and conspiring to commit terrorist attacks.
On Tuesday, NIA successfully tracked and arrested an accused Ashif @ Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf from his hideout near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu. The next day (19.7.2023), searches were conducted in the houses of Ashif, as well as three others, identified as Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, Shiyas TS of Thrissur and Rayees of Palakkad. Digital devices and incriminating documents were seized during these raids.
Hon'ble Governor of Manipur, Miss Anusuiya Uikey today met the Director General of Police (DGP), Shri Rajiv Singh, at Raj Bhavan and enquired about the incident of women paraded naked by a mob in Kangpokpi district recently video footage of which went viral on the internet and about the progress of the investigation of the case.
While condemning the incident, Hon'ble Governor directed the DGP for taking up immediate steps to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book and award exemplary punishment as per law. She also asked the DGP for giving special protection to the victims, if required. Thereafter, DGP briefed the Hon'ble Governor about the incident and the steps that have been taken up to bring the perpetrators behind bars.
A self-styled journalist Muzamil Zahoor Malik of Indergam Pattan arrested for terror funding. He received terror funds in his bank account made on forged documents/fake identity. FIR 20/2023 u/s 13,18,40 of UAPA & 120B,121,124,124A of IPC in Nowgam PS. 5 accused have already been arrested.
Mohammad Aarif brutally killed his mother & Sister in Uttar Pradesh Kareli.
Aarif also mercilessly attacked his father, brother, wife, & their children with Machetes / Stones & threw Acid on 4 policemen, including ACP Shwetabh Pandey, who were injured when Arif threw acid-filled bottles at them when a police team was trying to nab him.
After the attack, he waved a black flag like ISIS from his balcony. Aarif used to watch ISIS videos & read the organisation's literature. He also used to mix toilet & potty in their food, said Mohammed Azam, elder brother of Aarif, the case pertains to Ghaus Nagar colony of Kareli police station area, Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh.
The main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested today morning in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) s/o (L) H. Rajen Meitei of Pechi Awang Leikai. More arrest will be made after his proper interrogation.
Massive protest by people of Kuki-Zo community in Manipur today.
Notably a gruesome video emerged on social media platforms on July 19, in which 900-1000 strong mob in a village in Manipur, can be seen molesting three women, who were later paraded naked and then gangraped. The helpless women cried and pleaded for mercy.
The fourth orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru, said ISRO. The next firing is planned for July 25, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm IST.
Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP speaks on Manipur Incident and called it frustrating.
ISRO, on Thursday, completed the fourth orbit-raising maneuver of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft, the agency announced on Twitter. "The fourth orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. The next firing is planned for July 25, 2023, between 2 and 3 pm IST," ISRO tweeted.
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the Delhi government’s plea challenging Centre's Services Ordinance, to a five-judge Constitution bench.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha heard the matter.
BMC alleged Covid Center scam | Sujit Patkar - the business partner of Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut - and one Dr Kishor Bisure arrested by ED. Visuals of them being taken to the court by ED in Mumbai.
Delhi ordinance issue: SC refers to a Constitution bench the Delhi Govt's challenge to the 2023 ordinance.
Karnataka BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, along with MLAs of their respective parties meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and hand over a memorandum to him, requesting an investigation into the IAS officers' deployment at a hotel where Opposition parties meeting was held.
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury says, "...Manipur - a part of Bharat Maa is burning. This has been burning for days. PM is silent...Why can't you listen to their voices (people of Manipur)?...What is the State Government doing? Is it unconscious? What is the Centre doing?..."
We have made it clear that we are ready for discussion on Manipur in both Houses. Manipur is a sensitive issue. Home Minister will reply to the discussion in detail. Let the Speaker decide the date of discussion: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, July 21
Speaking on the Manipur horror video, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singhdeo said, "It was a very shameful act...As per the media, the incident happened on May 4... PM Modi in his statement asked for strict action and we support and demand for the same...We need to find a solution by any means... Whenever such incidents happen, we need to rise above any political indulgence and focus on the incident itself."
After meeting the Japanese delegation in Delhi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "We spoke about various growth prospects in the steel sector. The fact is that our steel sector’s productivity will grow tremendously by 2030. Therefore, the potentiality of the Japanese contributing to our steel sector is promising. A lot of Japanese firms are interested in India. We also talked about green steel, the usage of scrap to create steel, decarbonisation and more."
Addressing media, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "26 political parties-INDIA demanded suspension of all business today and discussion on Manipur issue. PM Modi should make a statement and on the basis of his statement, discussion should be done in both Houses but our demand was ignored. We will keep raising this issue."
Earlier in the day, PM Modi while interacting with the media, expressed his pain over the horrific incident in Manipur. "My heart is filled with anguish and anger. The incident that has come before us from Manipur is one that any cultured and educated society would feel ashamed of. Who are these culprits, who are these sinners, how many are they, who are they -- this has its place. But the humiliation is of the entire Nation. 140 crore citizens are having to feel ashamed... I want to assure citizens, no culprit will be spared. The full force of the law will be applied. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said
Speaking to reporters on the Manipur horror video, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Unfortunately, Opposition parties view it politically. We said in the House that we are ready for discussion but they (Opposition) want to run away from it...It is because there are some cases in Opposition-ruled states. Rajasthan reports the highest number of cases of crime against women...I ask Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi - do you see women in just one state?"
"Will Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition remain silent spectators over the crime against women in Rajasthan?... Why do you differentiate between women?... How can you do that? Do you consider women as a political tool and want to continue with this?... Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi, you must answer on Rajasthan," he said.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted that she would be writing letters to PM Narendra Modi and Manipur seeking urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur.
A Bharatiya Janata Party delegation has submitted its report on 'atrocities on women in West Bengal' to the party's national president JP Nadda. BJP MPs of West Bengal also staged a protest in front of Gandhi Murti, Delhi against massive atrocities that happened in Panchayat polls.
In a historic move, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstitutes the panel of Vice-Chairpersons with 50% women Parliamentarians. All four women Parliamentarians who have been nominated, are first-time members.