In a video message, Hon’ble Governor said, “I came to know about the incidents of women being paraded naked and gang-raped in Kangpokpi district of Manipur in the past days through various media/videos. I strongly condemn this incident. I am deeply saddened and hurt by this incident and my mind is very distressed. I cannot believe that such an incident can be carried out in my State. I am ashamed to hear that such a shameful act can be done by some people of the State to get their demands satisfied. Such a shameful incident is a matter of stigma for the civilized society.

Our country India and the State of Manipur have never had such a culture. Women have always been given respect in the country, big wars have been fought for her respect, but women have been protected. I called the DGP and got complete information about the incident and directed him to make efforts to give the harshest punishment to the perpetrators of this incident so that no one can do such audacity in future. At the same time, I appeal to all the social, political organizations, communities, brothers and sisters of Manipur that after this shameful incident, all should end demonstrations, protests, and violent activities and try to solve problems by coming on the platform of talks and establishing peace and harmony”.