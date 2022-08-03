Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha To Meet At 2 PM; Question Hour Underway In RS

The Congress and the Shiv Sena on Wednesday tried to raise the issue of alleged misuse of central investigating agencies by the government in the Rajya Sabha but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed them from doing so.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge and his colleague Deepender Singh Hooda, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, and AAP's Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha gave notices under rule 267 but they were not admitted.

"You know my position. These are all notices not worth to be taken up under 267," Naidu said.