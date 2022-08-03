Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha To Meet At 2 PM; Question Hour Underway In RS

Quick links:
The Congress and the Shiv Sena on Wednesday tried to raise the issue of alleged misuse of central investigating agencies by the government in the Rajya Sabha but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed them from doing so.
Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge and his colleague Deepender Singh Hooda, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, and AAP's Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha gave notices under rule 267 but they were not admitted.
"You know my position. These are all notices not worth to be taken up under 267," Naidu said.
The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Lok Sabha. The Bill further amends the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The House was later adjourned.
Ex-cricketer and newly nominated AAP MP Harbhajan Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and expressed concerns over the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan.
"Many attacks have taken place in Gurudwaras in Afghanistan. Sikhs are being attacked. Basts were reported in Gurudwaras in Kabul. Ever since the Taliban regained power, the number of Sikhs has decreased. We are concerned about the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan," he said.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings till noon amid ruckus by opposition MPs over various issues.
As part of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Members of Parliament took out a tiranga bike rally from the Red Fort to the Vijay chowk near the Parliament. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal flaged off Tiranga Bike Rally in Delhi. The Opposition however boycotted the rally.
