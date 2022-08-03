Last Updated:

Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha To Meet At 2 PM; Question Hour Underway In RS

August 3, marks day 13 of the Monsoon Session, and proceedings in both Houses commenced at 11 am. The first 2 weeks of the session witnessed disruptions owing to protests by the Opposition over various issues. During the second week, 24 opposition MPs (20 from Rajya Sabha, 4 from Lok Sabha) were suspended. On Monday, the suspension of the 4 LS MPs was revoked and a discussion on inflation was held

13:07 IST, August 3rd 2022
Smriti Irani responds to question on funds to State Women Commission

 

12:59 IST, August 3rd 2022
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks on closure of Toll Plaza in Rajya Sabha

 

12:40 IST, August 3rd 2022
Congress, Sena seek to raise misuse of probe agencies, disallowed by RS Chairman

The Congress and the Shiv Sena on Wednesday tried to raise the issue of alleged misuse of central investigating agencies by the government in the Rajya Sabha but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed them from doing so.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge and his colleague Deepender Singh Hooda, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, and AAP's Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha gave notices under rule 267 but they were not admitted.

"You know my position. These are all notices not worth to be taken up under 267," Naidu said.

12:28 IST, August 3rd 2022
Discussion on UAPA in Rajya Sabha

 

12:22 IST, August 3rd 2022
Question Hour being taken up in Rajya Sabha

 

12:19 IST, August 3rd 2022
Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Lok Sabha. The Bill further amends the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The House was later adjourned. 

 

12:16 IST, August 3rd 2022
Harbhajan Singh expresses concerns over Sikhs in Afghan

Ex-cricketer and newly nominated AAP MP Harbhajan Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and expressed concerns over the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan.

"Many attacks have taken place in Gurudwaras in Afghanistan. Sikhs are being attacked. Basts were reported in Gurudwaras in Kabul. Ever since the Taliban regained power, the number of Sikhs has decreased. We are concerned about the attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan," he said.

 

12:16 IST, August 3rd 2022
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM as Opposition protest continues

 

12:02 IST, August 3rd 2022
Proceedings resume in Lok Sabha amid sloganeering

 

11:57 IST, August 3rd 2022
Zero Hour is being taken up in RajyaSabha

 

11:57 IST, August 3rd 2022
Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition sloganeering

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings till noon amid ruckus by opposition MPs over various issues.

 

11:57 IST, August 3rd 2022
MPs take out Tiranga bike rally from Red Fort to the Parliament; Oppn boycotts

As part of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Members of Parliament took out a tiranga bike rally from the Red Fort to the Vijay chowk near the Parliament. Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal flaged off Tiranga Bike Rally in Delhi. The Opposition however boycotted the rally.

 

