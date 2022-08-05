Quick links:
Image: PTI
The government plans to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as it was felt that the present name gives an impression of it being city-centric whereas it should be reflective of the aspirations to promote India as a hub of institutional arbitration.
A bill to this effect was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
More than five crore complaints were received against telecom operators related to mobile services during 2021-22, with about 54 per cent of them against Airtel, followed by Vodafone Idea, Parliament was informed on Friday.
Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, gave data on complaints received against various telecom service providers related to mobile telephony during 2021-22, as per which the number for Airtel stood at 2,99,68,519, and for Vodafone-Idea at 2,17,85,460.
Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Parliament that the interval between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine was reduced from nine months to six months for adults on the recommendations made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Pawar said that a total of 9.07 crore (13 percent) precaution doses were administered against the due beneficiaries till August 1.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, presently in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody in an alleged money laundering case, has thanked opposition parties for supporting him. Sena MP and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday released a letter signed by Raut.
In the letter, he thanked leaders of all opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, TMC, DMK, AAP, CPI and CPI (M) for expressing solidarity with him.
"The toughest times show you who your reliable allies are," the letter said.
"I am thankful for the overwhelming support given to me during the political witch-hunt and motivated attack directed against me by the central government through central agencies. My fight will continue for what is right. Neither will I bow down to pressure nor will it break my resolve to see this fight through," Raut wrote.
(PTI)
The government has constituted a committee to look into ways to strengthen the minimum support price (MSP) system for farmers going ahead, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
"A committee has been formed regarding diversification, natural farming and MSP," the minister said while replying to a query during the Question Hour.
Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi along with the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained at New Police Lines Kingsway Camp Police Station.
The Indian Railways has provided employment to 3,50,204 people so far between 2014 and 2022 and the process of recruiting 1.4 lakh more people is currently underway, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha.
Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said Indian Railways has been a major contributor in providing employment to people in the country and in this year alone 18,000 jobs have been provided
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday clarified that members of Parliament do not enjoy any immunity from arrest in criminal cases when the House is in session and they cannot avoid summons issued by law enforcement agencies.
"In criminal matters members of Parliament are not on a different footing than a common citizen. That means members of Parliament do not enjoy any immunity from being arrested in a criminal case during the session or otherwise," Naidu clarified.
"It applies to all...because you can only perform when the House is in session seeking further date but you cannot avoid the enforcement agencies or the law enforcement agencies' summons or notices. This has to be taken note of by one and all," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.
(PTI)
Delhi | Congress MPs along with party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in the Parliament premises amid protests against Central govt over inflation & unemployment, earlier today pic.twitter.com/rdXq0Md9di— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Private Members’ Business is being taken up in the Rajya Sabha.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra climbed over a police barricade placed near AICC during party protest against price rise and unemployment in Delhi.
#WATCH Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumps over a police barricade placed near AICC during party protest against price rise & unemployment in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
She was later detained by police during the Congress protest pic.twitter.com/s7lqYqsnEh
#WATCH | They (BJP) think Opposition can be muzzled. As their ministers can't see inflation, we want to show them inflation by marching towards PM house...PM Modi has handed over the assets of country to his friends:Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/PWtH7EC2dI
'The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' has been taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM as Congress members created an uproar over the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government, besides price rise and unemployment.
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi detained by police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TxvJ8BCli9— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
#WATCH Congress leader & former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat detained by police during party's protest against Central govt on price rise & unemployment in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Wtx7J237tL— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Matters of Urgent Public Importance being raised in #LokSabha#MonsoonSession2022 #ZeroHour— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 5, 2022
Watch Live Now: https://t.co/rO52QqeEJe pic.twitter.com/2qye0g5urS
#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sits on a protest with other leaders and workers of the party outside the AICC HQ pic.twitter.com/ra6LPFhE0H— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
"All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some MPs were detained, also beaten," alleged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Congress MPs were marching from Parliament to Vijay Chowk
Delhi | Several Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor detained by police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment pic.twitter.com/9mgMktUK52— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
"MPs cannot avoid summons of law enforcement agencies in criminal cases when the session is on or otherwise. As law-abiding citizens, it is our duty to respect law and legal procedure," said Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
'The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022' has been introduced in Lok Sabha, along with The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
#MonsoonSession2022:— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 5, 2022
Matters being raised with the permission of the Chair in #RajyaSabha
Watch Live: https://t.co/JRvMBCvS6a pic.twitter.com/zy1uiv3eHD
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MPs begin their march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan to register their protest over inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi also joined the march. pic.twitter.com/f8JfYII2zZ— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
We were trying to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan but Police stopped us. They say Sec 144 CrPC is imposed & they're not allowing us to protest. All MPs will offer themselves for arrest. We are trying to march ahead. We are fighting for the issues of people: Rajeev Shukla, Congress MP pic.twitter.com/KDGurGNcFu— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
#WATCH | Congress interim president & MP Sonia Gandhi leads protest of party MPs against inflation and unemployment, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/ceCIbQ4aLv— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
#WATCH | Inflation has risen beyond the limit; the government will have to do something about it. This is why we're fighting: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party holds nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment pic.twitter.com/YQky2PGzfc— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
"He (Rahul Gandhi) is not a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi. He is a 'nakli' (fake) Gandhi. And it is a fake ideology," said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark that 'Gandhi is not just a family, but a whole ideology.'
Questions listed on Ministries of AYUSH; Chemicals & Fertilizers; Defence; External Affairs; Health & Family Welfare; Law & Justice; Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Women & Child Development will be answered in Lok Sabha today.
Amid heated protest by Congress on issues concerning the economy and inflation, the Rajya Sabha was forced to adjourn moments after the session commenced.