Parliament News LIVE Updates: MPs Have No Immunity In Criminal Cases, Says Naidu

Day 15 of the Monsoon Session was also disrupted by Opposition protests. Both the Houses saw multiple adjournments within the first hour of commencement. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi led a protest on party MPs from Parliament to Vijay Chowk over inflation and unemployment. However, senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra were detained by the Delhi police.

Kamal Joshi
21:25 IST, August 5th 2022
Bill to rename New Delhi International Arbitration Centre in LS

The government plans to rename the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as it was felt that the present name gives an impression of it being city-centric whereas it should be reflective of the aspirations to promote India as a hub of institutional arbitration.

A bill to this effect was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

20:17 IST, August 5th 2022
Over 5 cr mobile services related complaints received against telcos in FY22: Devusinh Chauhan

More than five crore complaints were received against telecom operators related to mobile services during 2021-22, with about 54 per cent of them against Airtel, followed by Vodafone Idea, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, gave data on complaints received against various telecom service providers related to mobile telephony during 2021-22, as per which the number for Airtel stood at 2,99,68,519, and for Vodafone-Idea at 2,17,85,460.
 

17:56 IST, August 5th 2022
Gap between 2nd dose and precaution dose of Covid vaccines reduced on NTAGI's advice: Govt

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Parliament that the interval between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine was reduced from nine months to six months for adults on the recommendations made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Pawar said that a total of 9.07 crore (13 percent) precaution doses were administered against the due beneficiaries till August 1.
 

17:08 IST, August 5th 2022
Sanjay Raut thanks opposition parties for supporting him

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, presently in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody in an alleged money laundering case, has thanked opposition parties for supporting him.  Sena MP and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday released a letter signed by Raut.

In the letter, he thanked leaders of all opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, TMC, DMK, AAP, CPI and CPI (M) for expressing solidarity with him.

"The toughest times show you who your reliable allies are," the letter said.

"I am thankful for the overwhelming support given to me during the political witch-hunt and motivated attack directed against me by the central government through central agencies. My fight will continue for what is right. Neither will I bow down to pressure nor will it break my resolve to see this fight through," Raut wrote.

(PTI)

16:12 IST, August 5th 2022
Govt forms panel to look into ways to strengthen MSP system

The government has constituted a committee to look into ways to strengthen the minimum support price (MSP) system for farmers going ahead, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

"A committee has been formed regarding diversification, natural farming and MSP," the minister said while replying to a query during the Question Hour.

15:32 IST, August 5th 2022
Congress leaders, including MP Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Vadra, detained at New Police Lines Kingsway Camp PS

Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi along with the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained at New Police Lines Kingsway Camp Police Station.

 

15:20 IST, August 5th 2022
Railways provided 3.5 lakh jobs since 2014, process on for providing 1.4 lakh more

The Indian Railways has provided employment to 3,50,204 people so far between 2014 and 2022 and the process of recruiting 1.4 lakh more people is currently underway, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said Indian Railways has been a major contributor in providing employment to people in the country and in this year alone 18,000 jobs have been provided

15:07 IST, August 5th 2022
MPs do not enjoy immunity from arrest in criminal cases during Parliament session: Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday clarified that members of Parliament do not enjoy any immunity from arrest in criminal cases when the House is in session and they cannot avoid summons issued by law enforcement agencies.

"In criminal matters members of Parliament are not on a different footing than a common citizen. That means members of Parliament do not enjoy any immunity from being arrested in a criminal case during the session or otherwise," Naidu clarified.

"It applies to all...because you can only perform when the House is in session seeking further date but you cannot avoid the enforcement agencies or the law enforcement agencies' summons or notices. This has to be taken note of by one and all," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

(PTI)

14:51 IST, August 5th 2022
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, MPs in Parliament premises amid protests against inflation & unemployment

 

14:43 IST, August 5th 2022
Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings

Private Members’ Business is being taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

14:36 IST, August 5th 2022
Priyanka Vadra climbs police barricade during protest in Delhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra climbed over a police barricade placed near AICC during party protest against price rise and unemployment in Delhi.

 

14:32 IST, August 5th 2022
'PM handed over national assets to his friends': Priyanka Vadra on inflation

 

14:09 IST, August 5th 2022
Lok Sabha proceedings resume; Energy Conservation Bill being discussed

'The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' has been taken up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

 

13:17 IST, August 5th 2022
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 PM amid Oppn ruckus; LS to resume at 2 PM

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM as Congress members created an uproar over the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government, besides price rise and unemployment.

13:03 IST, August 5th 2022
Chaos outside Parliament as Congress intensifies protest; Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra detained

 

 

12:53 IST, August 5th 2022
Matters of Urgent Public Importance being raised in Lok Sabha

 

12:53 IST, August 5th 2022
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sits on a protest with party workers outside AICC HQ

 

12:37 IST, August 5th 2022
Congress MPs detained amid protest against Centre

"All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some MPs were detained, also beaten," alleged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Congress MPs were marching from Parliament to Vijay Chowk 

 

12:26 IST, August 5th 2022
MPs cannot avoid summons of central agencies during Parl sessions: Naidu

"MPs cannot avoid summons of law enforcement agencies in criminal cases when the session is on or otherwise. As law-abiding citizens, it is our duty to respect law and legal procedure," said Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

 

12:23 IST, August 5th 2022
New Delhi Int'l Arbitration Centre Bill; Competition (Amendment) Bill introduced in LS

'The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022' has been introduced in Lok Sabha, along with The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022. 

11:59 IST, August 5th 2022
Matters being raised with permission of Chair in Rajya Sabha

 

11:57 IST, August 5th 2022
Congress MPs begin march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan, stopped by police

 

11:44 IST, August 5th 2022
Sonia Gandhi leads protest of Congress MPs against inflation, unemployment

 

11:42 IST, August 5th 2022
Inflation has risen beyond limit; Govt will have to do something about it: Priyanka Vadra

 

11:39 IST, August 5th 2022
Congress MPs to march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

 

11:32 IST, August 5th 2022
Congress MPs wear black clothes in protest against inflation and unemployment

 

11:30 IST, August 5th 2022
Lok Sabha adjourned will 12 noon amid sloganeering by Opposition

 

11:22 IST, August 5th 2022
Rahul is (nakli) Gandhi: Pralhad Joshi

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is not a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi. He is a 'nakli' (fake) Gandhi. And it is a fake ideology," said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remark that 'Gandhi is not just a family, but a whole ideology.'

 

11:08 IST, August 5th 2022
Which questions are listed for discussion in Lok Sabha?

Questions listed on Ministries of AYUSH; Chemicals & Fertilizers; Defence; External Affairs; Health & Family Welfare; Law & Justice; Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Women & Child Development will be answered in Lok Sabha today.

 

11:04 IST, August 5th 2022
Rajya Sabha adjourned moments after commencement

Amid heated protest by Congress on issues concerning the economy and inflation, the Rajya Sabha was forced to adjourn moments after the session commenced. 

 

