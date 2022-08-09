Monsoon Session Of Maharashtra Assembly To Begin On August 17: Governor Koshiyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, on August 8, declared that the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly will begin on Wednesday, August 17.

Eknath Shinde will participate in the Session for the first time since winning the trust vote to be appointed the state's Chief Minister. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had set a start date of July 18 for the two-week Monsoon Session. However, the Eknath Shinde-led administration opted to postpone it after winning the trust vote.

Due to the several impending festivals and the difficulty of calling every MLA at once, the administration decided on Monday to commence the session on August 17, as per sources.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion held on August 9

Eighteen MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the CM Eknath Shinde-led Cabinet in the first phase of the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan.

The nine MLAs from the BJP who were inducted into the Council of Ministers are Girish Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vijaykumar Gavit, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Ravindra Chavan.

Barring Save and Lodha, all others have served as Ministers in the past. While Mahajan, Chandrakant Patil, Mungantiwar, Khade and Chavan served as Ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government from 2014 to 2019, Vikhe Patil and Gavit were Ministers when Congress-NCP was in power.

On the other hand, Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, Dadaji Bhuse, Sambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant and Deepak Kesarkar of the Eknath Shinde camp were also inducted into the Cabinet. Except for Sawant and Kesarkar, the rest of them were a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Cabinet.

The Cabinet expansion comes after over 40 days since Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in.